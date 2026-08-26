‘When Will We Stop Telling Women What to Wear?’: Kriti Sanon Hits Out at Moral Policing

Actor Kriti Sanon has finally reacted to the ongoing debate over an ad for Rakshabandhan in which she appeared in an ivory lehenga featuring a deep-neck blouse and a cape.

While many admired the look, some called it ‘inappropriate’ and even questioned the outfit in the name of culture and traditions.

Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman’s clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, the ‘Mimi’ actor wrote on Tuesday, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart,not in her neckline!”

Kriti’s response came in the wake of strong reactions across social media platforms including from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut who also shared a note on her Instagram Stories last evening.

She wrote, “It’s a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

In the advertisement, Sanon is seen in an Indo-Western ensemble comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. It has drawn criticism on social media over its styling for the traditional festival. (ANI)

Also Read: Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Sparks Social Media Debate