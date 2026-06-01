‘Who loves a softy?’, asks Shahid Kapoor in fun BTS video with Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna

Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor will be seen collaborating with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the much-anticipated drama, “Cocktail 2”.

As the promotion of the sequel is underway in full swing, Shahid treated the netizens with a BTS video of having a gala time with his leading ladies.

The clip uploaded on Shahid’s Insta handle features him discussing the poop emoji with Rashmika and Kriti.

While Kriti pointed out that it is the emoji that comes up when we type ‘poop’, Shahid stressed that the emoji resembles the beloved softy ice cream. Suddenly, a confused Rashmika asks innocently, “Why are we discussing poop?”

Proving his point further, Shahid even showed the emoticon to Kriti and Rashmika on his phone.

The clip further has the trio laughing their hearts out and also tapping a foot on the ‘Jab Talak’ track from the drama.

“Who loves a softy (sic),” Shahid captioned the post. (IANS)

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