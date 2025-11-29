Why did Katy Perry file a lawsuit against 85-year-old disabled veteran?

Katy Perry has been under fire, as the singer had recently sued a disabled veteran named Carl Westcott over $15 million, which the idol had purchased five years ago. Now, in the latest development, the court has ruled in favour of the Roar hitmakers. But what led to Katy Perry filing a lawsuit against the 85-year-old veteran?

According to a People report, Katy Perry has been reportedly awarded $1.8 million in damages by a judge following her legal battle with Carl Westcott, a disabled, old veteran.

The figure was calculated by offsetting the home’s rental value during the delayed closing against Westcott’s retained capital and lost interest.

Reportedly, as per the court ruling, Katy Perry’s business manager at a certain time had paid $9 million to Westcott and had kept the remainder of $6 million. A total of $1.8 million will be subtracted from the remaining money. Moreover, he has also been requested by the court to prepare legal documentation.

Reportedly, Katy Perry had bought a singer from Carl Westcott in 2020, but within days, the businessman backtracked from the deal, claiming that he was incapacitated due to painkillers when he signed the paperwork.

This backtracking of his led to the legal battle between the duo over the sale of an eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the upscale community that sees several residents, including Oprah Winfrey and many more. (Agencies)

Also Read: Post Malone to headline first India concert in Guwahati