Why is Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan worried about her bank account?

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Wednesday shared a fun video of comedian and actress Jamie Lever imitating her, revealing she fears that one day the latter will reach her bank account too.

Taking to Instagram, Farah, who has 4.2 million followers, dropped a Reel video in which we can see Jamie, wearing a black tee shirt and blue denim jeans and imitating Farah, and sits inside the latter’s car.

In the video, we can hear Jamie saying in Farah’s voice: “chalo gaadi kholo...”

Farah, who is wearing a green dress, says to her driver: “Andha hai kya tu.. dikhai nahi deta hai kya.. kisi ko bhi bitha raha hai gaadi me.”

She then pulls out Jamie out of the car, and says, “Madam... kal to ye mere bank bhi pahuch jaegi ye ladki.” The video ends with Farah kissing Jamie and asks her to go home.

Farah has captioned the video as: “The sexiest version of me! Im scared she’ll voice activate my bank account soon.. love u”.

Jamie is the daughter of the comedian and senior actor Johnny Lever. She has performed at The Comedy Store, Mumbai from 2012 as a stand-up comedian. She has appeared on ‘Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali’ on Sony in 2013. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’.

The comedy film directed by Abbas Mustan, features stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma in the lead.

Jamie has been a part of films like ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Yaatris’, and ‘Crakk’. She marked her debut in Telugu industry with ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’.

She was last seen in comedy drama series ‘Pop Kaun?’ directed by Farhad Samji, produced by Yam Productions. The series stars Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Satish Kaushik, Farhad Samji, Zakir Hussain, Nupur Sanon and Tasha Bhambra.

Meanwhile, Farah last choreographed the song ‘Chaleya’ from the action thriller film ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. (Agencies)

