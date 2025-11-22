World Television Day 2025: Some most iconic TV shows that shaped our childhood

Today, on November 21, 2025, we are celebrating World Television DayOur childhood was filled with some special TV shows that portrayed friendship, bravery, imagination, and fun. From Hannah Montana’s magical voice to our first superhero, Shaktimaan, to Mickey Mouse and his friends. Each show gave us reasons to binge-watch them and learn some lessons along the way.

Hannah Montana: The show stars Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl. She has a double life, one as a pop star named Hannah Montana and the other as a regular school-going young girl. She hides her identity of being a pop singer from her friends and the public to experience a normal life while staying away from the paparazzi.

The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir: The show centres on two mischievous brothers, Karan and Kabir. They both go through many ups and downs, which include exciting adventures with their friends and the hotel staff at the Raj Mahal hotel.

Chhota Bheem: A constant pick, Chhota Bheem, is a renowned Hero of the village Dholakpur. He loves to eat laddoo, which instantly gives him powered strength to beat the villain. The show inspires millions of Indian kids to be brave and become like him.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The kids’ cult favourite, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, is a show that focuses on a group of friends, Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy, and Donald. All of the clubhouse friends go on various adventures, which resulted in an educational teach.

Shaktimaan: Creator, producer and star of the show, Mukesh Khanna plays the role of a photojournalist named Gangadhar who secretly transforms into a superhero named Shaktimaan. He protects the nation with his powerful abilities and promotes good values.

Tom And Jerry: Tom and Jerry are the most lovable yet chaotic duo. The show revolves around the funny rivalry between Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse, showcasing their endless chases, mischievous pranks, and the unexpected moments of friendship.

The Simpsons: Having a broad fanbase, the show follows the funny banter of the Simpson family, who live in Springfield. The family includes Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The narration of the characters, storytelling and theme have made the series the greatest of all time.

Galli Galli Sim Sim: Inspired by the American children’s show, Sesame Street, the Indian version show consists of Boombah, Aancoo, and Googly. It follows the life of the gang, which goes on with some exciting adventures as they convey new lessons of life to their audience.

Courage The Cowardly Dog: The series is about a loyal but incredibly adorable dog named Courage, who lives with his owners, Eustace and Muriel. The show revolves around the paranormal activities that threaten the family, and Courage is the one who becomes the protector of the family. (Agencies)

