Yami Gautam: Feminism has plenty of definitions, don't agree with some of them

Actress Yami Gautam, who essays the role of Shazia Bano in the recently released film 'Haq', has said that feminism as an ideology has many definitions today, and she may not agree with all of them.

The actress spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotional leg of the film. While she called 'Haq', a deeply feminist film, she said that the ideology of feminism has evolved with time, and entails a few things which she may not agree with. Talking about the film, she told IANS, "If you have courage to tell the story of, which is inspired by a really courageous woman, woman of substance, a woman of feminism, she is, I feel a true blue example of what feminism is".

"There are a lot of definitions of feminism today, and I may not agree with some of them. True feminism is not fighting the other person, it is about standing up for yourself, for your children, for what you know is right, is rightfully yours, it is as basic as that, so then, yeah, so that is my approach", she added.

Feminism is a social and political movement advocating gender equality and women's rights. The First Wave Feminism, which started in the late 19th and went on till early 20th century, fought for legal rights, especially suffrage. The Second Wave (1960s-1980s) expanded to workplace equality, reproductive rights, and challenging gender roles.(IANS)

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty has a new workout challenge for all fitness freaks