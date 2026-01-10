Yash’s ‘Toxic’ teaser sparks buzz over mystery woman Natalie Burn

Ever since the teaser of Toxic was unveiled on Thurs day, the internet has not stopped gushing over it. The bold teaser features the film’s leading man, Yash, getting intimate with a mystery woman who is a Hollywood actress, Natalie Burn. Here’s what we know about her.

Mystery Girl In Toxic Teaser

The internet can’t get enough of the Yash starrer Toxic teaser. The film is set for a March 19 release. However, the first teaser dropped on January 8- on Yash’s birthday and has gone viral since then. While fans are excited to see Yash in a bold avatar, there has been a lot of curiosity around the mystery woman who is seen getting intimate with Raya, the character Yash plays in the film. The sensual scene has caught the attention of netizens, and there is considerable interest in knowing about the actress.

Media reports state that Natalie has been part of the entertainment industry since 2006. She has dabbled in modelling, she worked as an actress and even owns a production company called 7Heaven Productions.

She has worked in several projects in Hollywood, including The Expendables 3 starring Sylvester Stallone, The Comeback Trail, Til Death Do Us Part, The Last Redemption, and Eyes in the Trees. Natalie was a professional ballet dancer and trained at the Bolshoi Ballet School in Moscow and the Royal Ballet School in London. Not just performing arts, but Natalie is also a trained martial artist and has made headlines for performing various stunt-based acts. (Agencies)

