Year of the Stork for celeb couples Ranveer-Deepika, Virushka, and more

It seems the stork has strutted through B-Town as at least five film industry couples are either all set to embrace parenthood or have just welcomed their second bundle of joy home.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: The two, who kept the second pregnancy a subject of intense speculation till South African cricketer A.B. de Villiers literally let the stork out of the bag, announced on February 20 that they welcomed their second child, a son, whom they have named Akaay, on February 15. The name Akaay means “someone who is greater than the physical manifestation”. The couple took to Instagram and wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: After days of speculation, which was reported at length by IANS, Ranveer and Deepika finally revealed on Thursday that they are stepping into the world of parenthood. The two took to Instagram, where they shared that they are set to welcome their first bundle of joy in September.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal: On February 18, Varun and Natasha, who got married in 2021, announced that they are expecting their first child with a heart-warming picture on social media. The doting father-to-be captioned the monochrome image: “We are pregnant ... need all your blessings and love.. #myfamilymystrength”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal: The couple, who first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 and got married in 2022, took to their respective Instagram handles on February 9 to confirm the news about their first child. They posted an image that read: “1 + 1 = 3”. They wrote in the caption: “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar: Unlike other couples, Yami and Aditya did not share the pregnancy news on social media; instead, they revealed the beautiful news during the promotions of their latest release the box office sizzler ‘Article 370’. Aditya said that while the baby is on the way, they’re yet to know if it will be a ‘Ganesha’ or a ‘Laxmi’. Yami, who was said to be five months pregnant then, too, was seen flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai: Amala in January announced that she and her husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of her pregnancy photoshoot. She captioned the pictures: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!” (IANS)

