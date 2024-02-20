'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in uniform

Sidharth Malhotra is all guns blazing in the recently dropped teaser from his upcoming film “Yodha” where he gets to don the uniform again. Following his appearance in Rohit Shetty’s cop-series “Indian Police Force”, Sidharth will be seen with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in “Yodha”. Directed by the dynamic duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, “Yodha” promises to bring to the audiences an adrenaline-pumping action film. In the teaser, viewers are treated to a glimpse of intense drama and adrenaline-fueled action sequences. The film is about a plane hijack, with Sidharth Malhotra stepping in to lead a rescue mission. Sharing the teaser on social media, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “We’ve taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

The film was recently in the news as Sidharth was seen in an action pose in the poster from the film that Karan Johar shared with fans.

Karan has been very excited for “Yodha”. In a statement earlier, he said, “A special film like “Yodha” deserves a historic moment, one that makes waves through time. It’s an out-and-out actioner. At the same time, it’s edgy, it’s slick, and most importantly, it’s infused with the right amount of drama and thrill. Sid perfectly embodies the demeanour of an action hero. With Yodha he has gone full throttle as the action hero of new India.”

Sidharth added, “This high-flying poster launch is just the beginning and it really sets the tone for the thrilling action to come. Without revealing too much I’d like to say that the audience is in for more such surprises before the release of “Yodha”, and I cannot wait to see how fans react to what’s in store. This film marks a long association of mine with Dharma Productions, starting with “Student of the Year” to “Shershaah” and now “Yodha”. Each of the films we have worked on has resonated with both the classes as well as the masses, and Yodha will undoubtedly take this legacy forward.” (Agencies)

