Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bags Best Actor award

The Zee Cine Awards 2024 brought together the crème de la crème of Bollywood and television on Sunday evening, where stars not only dazzled on the red carpet but also left a lasting impact on stage with stellar performances. Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the night’s biggest winner, clinching the Best Actor award for his outstanding roles in the films “Jawan” and “Pathaan”.

“Jawan”, directed by Atlee, took home major accolades including Best Film, Best Story, and Best Music. In a triumphant return to the Zee Cine Awards stage after nine years, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am grateful for considering me good enough for this recognition.” He credited Atlee and his wife Priya, who relocated from the South to Mumbai, for the film’s success.

The star-studded evening featured captivating performances from Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma, and more. Bobby Deol’s nostalgic dance to Gupt’s Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela had the audience roaring with excitement.

Hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana, Zee Cine Awards 2024 was a starry affair filled with glamour and entertainment. The Zee Cine Awards 2024 not only celebrated cinematic excellence but also marked a night of glamour, entertainment, and unforgettable moments in the world of Indian cinema. (Agencies)

