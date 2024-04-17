Zeenat Aman reacts to Mumtaz’ nasty dig at her over live-in advice

Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz have been making headlines after the veteran actress advised them to go on in a live-in before marriage. Mumtaz took a nasty dig at Zeenat’s cool take by going nasty and mentioned that she should be the last person to give any relationship advice as her marriage was a ‘living hell’. Many slammed Mumtaz for being the typical aunty and commenting on the private life of someone.

While Zeenat has finally reacted to the nasty dig of Mumtaz and her reply shows she has been this dignified woman all her life. Hindustan Times got in touch with Zeenat Aman over the dig of Mumtaz on her and how it has been going viral, when asked to comment on the same, Zeenat said, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now.”

Reacting to what Zeenat wrote on her Instagram post, Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships”. She said to Zoom.

Zeenat who has been way ahead of her time is currently the favourite of Gen Z and they love the way she holds her life with utmost ease and grace without any pressure. Zeenat’s Instagram posts go viral and have made her a social media diva, many young actresses follow her and are in awe of how cool she is. Zeenat had even appeared on “Koffee With Karan 8” along with Neetu Kapoor where netizens hailed the lady as the true queen. (Agencies)

