Zendaya, Anne Hathaway Join Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

After causing a massive explosion of epic proportions on the celluloid with his biopic ‘Oppenheimer’, acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is making another film.

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have joined Christopher Nolan‘s next film at Universal, alongside previously announced cast members Tom Holland and Matt Damon, reports ‘Variety’.

Nolan is writing and directing the movie, which is set for a theatrical and Imax release on July 17, 2026. Plot details are currently under wraps. Universal had no comment on the casting.

As per ‘Variety’, it’s a reunion for Hathaway and Nolan, who previously collaborated on the 2014 space epic ‘Interstellar’ and the third part of his ‘Batman’ trilogy, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. Earlier this year, Hathaway expressed gratitude for Nolan, who cast her in ‘Interstellar’ amidst a wave of online hate following her Oscar win for ‘Les Misérables’.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online”, Hathaway told Vanity Fair. “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of … And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me”.

Anne Hathaway has a packed slate of upcoming films, including James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’ alongside Adam Driver and Jeremy Strong, ‘Flowervale Street’ from director David Robert Mitchell, ‘Mother Mary’ opposite Michaela Coel and Disney’s long-awaited ‘Princess Diaries 3’.

Zendaya appeared in two of the year’s biggest hits, ‘Challengers’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’, and will next star with Robert Pattinson in ‘The Drama’. She and real-life paramour Tom Holland have previously worked together on the ‘Spider-Man’ films. (IANS)

