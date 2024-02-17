Zendaya turns heads in robotic bodysuit

Zendaya was the showstopper at the recently held “Dune: Part Two” premiere in London. The actress known for her unique sartorial style, turned up like an art herself as she chose to dress up in a chrome bodysuit pulled out from a 1995 Mugler Couture collection.

Befitting the occasion, the futuristic look suited her and how. Zendaya’s Mugler outfit featured shiny sleeves, gloves and pants set over clear plastic. She paired the outfit with a heavy diamond necklace.

The outfit was from the original Fall/Winter show which Vogue said “was memorable more for its performance by James Brown; its cameos by the likes of Tippi Hedren, Patty Hearst, and Veruschka; and its rather liberal use of fetishistic latex.” The collection was described as a “frightening and tantalising image for the dawn of the Internet age, and a fitting end for this list of the nineties’ most unforgettable fashion shows.”

As Zendaya debuted her most daring and futuristic look yet in a vintage 1995 Mugler robot suit, fans wondered how she’d sit or go about her business if she was to go to the bathroom. Many even wondered if it was comfortable from inside and if the dress had some sort of cotton lining so that it didn’t hurt her skin.

While Zendaya’s look stood out, others too looked like they were dressed to impress. Dune: Part Two stars Austin Butler and Florence Pugh alongside OG cast members Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. The other stars who are a part of Dune 2 include Josh Brolin, Léa Seydoux, Rebecca Ferguson, Souheiler Yacoub, Stellan Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“Dune: Part Two” picks up where the first film left off in which Paul Atreides (Chalamet) finally reaches Chani (Zendaya) and joins forces with the Fremen to bring down the evil Harkonnens. It is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. “Dune” was a massive hit. Ever since the film came out, Dune fans have waited for the second part which takes the story forward. (Agencies)

