12 Best Homemade Remedies For Acidity: Natural Solutions To Get Rid Of Your Acid Reflux

Acid reflux, also known as acidity, refers to a condition where bile or stomach acids move back into the oesophagus or food pipe, resulting in irritation.
Acidity, a prevalent digestive issue, is characterized as a burning sensation in the chest or upper abdomen, often accompanied by symptoms like indigestion, bloating, and the regurgitation of stomach acid. This occurrence arises when the gastric glands within the stomach produce an excess of acid, leading to an imbalance in the digestive system.
While occasional acidity is considered normal, persistent or severe occurrence can significantly disrupt one's quality of life, causing discomfort and interfering with daily routines.
Hence, comprehending the causes, symptoms, and potential remedies for acidity is essential for effectively managing this condition and fostering digestive well-being.
In this article, we will discover some of the best and effective homemade remedies for acidity-
1. Fennel: Fennel seeds possess properties that can balance stomach acid levels and promote digestion. Consuming approximately one teaspoon of fennel powder with a glass of warm water can alleviate acidity and associated symptoms such as heartburn and bloating, while also enhancing digestion.
For this effective homemade remedy for acidity to work, chew on a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals.
2. Ginger: Ginger, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, has long been revered as an in-home remedy for acidity. Prepare a ginger infusion by simmering a few slices of fresh ginger in water for 5-10 minutes. After straining the tea, add a teaspoon of honey for sweetness.
Savor this comforting blend after meals to aid digestion and mitigate acidity symptoms. It is also an excellent homemade remedy for acidity during pregnancy.
3. Apple Cider Vinegar: Despite its acidic nature, apple cider vinegar (ACV) can help re-balance stomach acid levels, thereby mitigating acidity. Combine one to two tablespoons of raw, unfiltered ACV in a glass of warm water. Consume this elixir 30 minutes before meals to prevent acidity or during bouts of acidity for prompt relief.
4. Cold Milk: One of the best in- home remedies for acidity is chilled or cold milk. Cold milk serves as a soothing antidote to acidity, boasting an alkaline nature that neutralizes excess stomach acid. Imbibe a glass of cold milk when experiencing acidity symptoms for immediate relief and a tranquil stomach.
5. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is renowned for its soothing properties, making it an excellent in- home remedy for Gastro-esophageal Reflux Disease(GERD). Aloe vera juice, renowned for its soothing properties on the digestive system, offers versatile relief.
Consume half a cup of pure aloe vera juice before meals to stave off acidity or during episodes of acidity to mollify the stomach lining and foster healing.
6. Banana: A hero ingredient that works best as a homemade remedy for acidity is banana. Bananas serve as nature's antacids, brimming with potassium and fiber that neutralize stomach acid and shield the stomach lining. Enjoy a ripe banana as a snack or incorporate it into your morning smoothie for a natural approach to combating acidity.
7. Buttermilk: Another effective homemade remedy for acidity is buttermilk, commonly known as chhaachh. The lactic acid present in buttermilk helps regulate stomach acidity and provides a calming sensation. Drinking a glass of buttermilk seasoned with black pepper and coriander can swiftly alleviate acidity symptoms.
8. Black Cumin Seeds: Black cumin seeds possess gastro-protective properties and are efficient in reducing and preventing acidity along with its associated symptoms such as heartburn, pain, nausea, bloating, and constipation.
In order to make a homemade solution for acidity, boil one teaspoon of black cumin seeds in a glass of water or you can chew them directly; to alleviate acidity.
9. Mint Leaves: Mint leaves, containing menthol with a cooling effect on the stomach, effectively assuage acidity symptoms. Nibble on fresh mint leaves or brew them into a refreshing herbal tea to calm the stomach and relieve acidity discomfort.
10. Coconut Water: Revitalizing and hydrating, coconut water acts as a natural coolant, effectively alleviating acidity symptoms. Indulge in a glass of fresh coconut water to pacify the digestive tract and uphold optimal pH levels in the stomach.
11. Baking Soda: Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a natural antacid that can neutralize stomach acid quickly. To make this effective homemade solution for acidity, mix half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drink it for immediate relief from acidity.
However, it's crucial to use this remedy carefully, as excessive consumption of baking soda can disrupt the body's pH balance and lead to adverse effects.
12. Almond: Almonds offer nutrients and fiber, which potentially lower the likelihood of heartburn and absorb excess acid. While there isn't robust clinical proof, almonds' nutritional composition is compelling. Generally, acidity concerns often tie into appetite and dietary habits, where almonds can play a role in regulating these aspects owing to their nutritional richness.