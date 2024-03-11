12 Best Homemade Remedies For Acidity: Natural Solutions To Get Rid Of Your Acid Reflux

Acid reflux, also known as acidity, refers to a condition where bile or stomach acids move back into the oesophagus or food pipe, resulting in irritation.

Acidity, a prevalent digestive issue, is characterized as a burning sensation in the chest or upper abdomen, often accompanied by symptoms like indigestion, bloating, and the regurgitation of stomach acid. This occurrence arises when the gastric glands within the stomach produce an excess of acid, leading to an imbalance in the digestive system.

While occasional acidity is considered normal, persistent or severe occurrence can significantly disrupt one's quality of life, causing discomfort and interfering with daily routines.

Hence, comprehending the causes, symptoms, and potential remedies for acidity is essential for effectively managing this condition and fostering digestive well-being.