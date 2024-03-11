Best Homemade Remedies For Loose Motion: Natural Remedies For Quick Relief

"Loose motion" is a term commonly used to refer to diarrhoea, a condition characterized by frequent and watery bowel movements. It often arises due to gastrointestinal infections, food poisoning, or reactions to medications.
Diarrhoea can result in dehydration and electrolyte imbalances if not properly managed. It's crucial to maintain hydration and replenish lost fluids and electrolytes during episodes of loose motions. If symptoms persist or worsen, seeking medical advice is advisable.
Dealing with loose motion can disrupt daily activities and cause discomfort. While over-the-counter medications are an option, many individuals prefer natural remedies for managing loose motion and associated stomach discomfort.
In this article, we'll explore a variety of natural solutions and homemade remedies for loose motion that can provide quick relief and alleviate associated discomfort.
Home Remedies for Loose Motions:
Ensure Adequate Hydration: One of the key natural remedies for loose motion is sufficient intake of water. Dehydration is a common concern with loose motions. Consume ample water, coconut water, or oral rehydration solutions to restore lost fluids and electrolytes.
Bananas: Bananas, being easily digestible, contain pectin, a soluble fiber that can add bulk to stool and alleviate diarrhoea. Incorporate ripe bananas into your diet or blend them into a smoothie for relief.
Additionally, a mixture of banana, ghee, nutmeg and cardamom is one of the most common homemade remedies for loose motion. To make the mixture- Mash peeled bananas into a paste, then mix in half a tablespoon of ghee.
Consume this blend twice daily, adding a sprinkle of nutmeg and cardamom powder for flavour and additional benefits.
Yogurt: Probiotics present in yogurt aid in restoring the balance of healthy gut bacteria, potentially reducing the duration and severity of loose motions. Opt for plain, unsweetened yogurt for optimal effectiveness.
Amla: Commonly referred to as amla, Indian Gooseberry possesses potent laxative properties and serves as an excellent dietary remedy for alleviating loose motions.
Grind approximately 10 grams of dried amla into a fine powder. Consume 1 gram of this powder mixed with a glass of water both in the morning and evening whenever experiencing loose motions.
Fennel and Ginger: Fennel and ginger are highly efficient as homemade remedy for loose motion. Simply chew these powders once or twice daily to alleviate diarrhoea symptoms effectively.
Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can alleviate stomach discomfort and reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. You can also enjoy warm ginger tea throughout the day for relief.
Rice Water: An easy and simple homemade remedy for loose motion is rice water. Consuming cooled rice water can help soothe the stomach and alleviate loose motions. Allow the rice water to cool before drinking.
Peppermint Tea: Peppermint has antispasmodic properties that can help relax the muscles in the digestive tract and alleviate stomach cramps associated with loose motions. Steep fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water to make a soothing tea.
BRAT Diet: Follow a BRAT diet, which stands for bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. These bland foods are gentle on the stomach and can help firm up stools.
Natural Remedies to Alleviate Loose Motions in Adults:
Apple Cider Vinegar: A common in home remedy for loose motion in adults is apple cider vinegar. Dilute one to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water to help re-balance gut pH levels and diminish loose motions.
Mint Tea: Mint's antispasmodic properties relax digestive muscles, alleviating stomach cramps associated with loose motions. Steep fresh or dried mint leaves in hot water to create a soothing tea.
Activated Charcoal: Activated charcoal absorbs toxins and bacteria in the digestive tract, reducing loose motions. Follow the dosage instructions provided by a healthcare professional when taking activated charcoal capsules.
Psyllium Husk: This soluble fiber aids in bulking up stool and regulating bowel movements. Mix one tablespoon of psyllium husk in water and consume to alleviate loose motions.
Best Homemade Remedy for Loose Motions and Stomach Pain:
Combining the consumption of bananas with ginger tea can effectively relieve both loose motions and stomach pain. Bananas offer essential nutrients and aid in stool firming, while ginger tea soothes the stomach, reduces inflammation, and alleviates digestive discomfort.
Another home remedy to soothe loose motion and stomach pain is buttermilk. Buttermilk contains live cultures of lactic acid bacteria known as lactobacillus, which promote a balance between harmful and beneficial gut bacteria. It enhances the immune system and serves as a valuable probiotic.
It's advisable to consume one tall glass or two small glasses of buttermilk daily for optimal health. However, excessive intake may exacerbate cold and fever symptoms, hence moderation is essential. Additionally, prioritize hydration and rest for effective recovery.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. What are some home remedies to stop loose motion immediately?
- To stop loose motion immediately using home remedies, prioritize hydration with clear fluids like water and coconut water. Incorporate bland foods such as bananas and rice to help firm up stools, and consider consuming probiotic-rich yogurt to restore gut balance.
Additionally, sip on ginger tea for its anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate stomach discomfort and reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.
