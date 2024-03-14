Discover 8 Surprising Benefits Of Dragon Fruit: An Exotic Superfood

In the recent years, Dragon fruit, a tropical fruit, has become increasingly popular. As compared to ten years ago, the sight of dragon fruit in Indian markets has increased tenfold. This vibrant fruit boasts a unique exterior with its pink or yellow skin and speckled with green scales.

Known for its exotic taste and texture, which some people have referred to as a cross between kiwi and pear, dragon fruit provides a number of health benefits.

Dragon fruit is abundant in vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, as well as low in calories, making it a perfect source of essential nutrition for the body.

Additionally, this fruit provides a range of health benefits such as boosting immunity, promoting healthy digestion and radiant skin.