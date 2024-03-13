Explore 13 Surprising Health Benefits Of Beetroot

Beetroot, known for its vibrant red colour and earthy taste, isn't just a culinary delight but also a nutritional powerhouse. The cultivation of beetroot traces back to the Roman era. By the 19th century, it was recognized for its notably high sugar content compared to other vegetables. Beetroot belongs to the Amaranthaceae family, which includes chard and spinach. Both the leaves and roots of the beet plant are edible.

Beetroot boasts an abundance of essential nutrients including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, fiber, iron, and folate, all while being low in calories. Additionally, it is a rich source of potassium, manganese, and antioxidants. Its captivating colour is attributed to a plant pigment called Betanin, which is an antioxidant classified under polyphenols.

Whether consumed raw, cooked, or juiced, beetroot proves to be a valuable asset in preserving health and energy.