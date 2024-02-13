How Beneficial Is It For Your Health To Combine Milk With Almonds?

You have probably heard medical professionals and your elders emphasize the advantages of eating almonds with milk on a regular basis. It is stated that when consumed in moderation, they contribute in giving the body strength and vitality. Additionally, it keeps the immune system and metabolic processes in check, which helps ward off numerous illnesses.

Full of nutrients

According to dietitian Dr. Divya Sharma, almonds and milk are both nutrient-dense foods: Their nutritional makeup is as follows:

Almonds: Almonds are a great source of proteins, carbs, lipids, amino acids, and fatty acids. Specifically, it is regarded as one of the primary providers of omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin E. In addition, it has high levels of minerals like iron, fiber, and folate.