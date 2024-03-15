How Do You Manage Diabetes: Tips To Manage Diabetes

Diabetes is a rapidly increasing disease which, if untreated can cause kidney failure, heart issues and blindness. Managing your blood glucose levels along with your blood pressure and cholesterol can help prevent such problems.
By incorporating small changes in your lifestyle, you can manage your diabetes. Here are some ways to manage your diabetes.
Know your ABCs- Get your A1C tested as regularly as recommended by your doctor. Check your Blood Pressure at every appointment. Get your Cholesterol checked as per your doctor suggests.
Include fiber-rich foods: By including fiber in your diet such as green leafy vegetables, you can lower your blood glucose. Such foods are low in calories and carbohydrates; hence they keep the blood sugar levels in balance.
Be more active: 30 minutes of daily physical activity has been proven beneficial in managing diabetes by using insulin more effectively. Walking, light exercises such as jogging, yoga, stretching can be adopted in your daily routine for positive changes.
Stop smoking: Quitting smoking can improvise your blood sugar levels by managing your insulin.
Take your medications: Diligently take your medicines on time as prescribed by your doctor. Medicines help in managing your ABCs. In case of any issue, consult your doctor.
Follow your diabetic meal plan: Customized meal plans with the help of your health care team will help manage your blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol. Do not get tempted to eat food that you are prohibited from eating under any circumstances as it may cause a threat to your health.
Manage your stress: Dealing with diabetes can cause emotional and mental stress. Make sure to be well aware of your condition and follow all the medical advices. Besides physical, take care of your mental health as well. By eating healthy foods, taking your medicines and going for regular checkups, you can rest assured that you are doing well in managing your diabetes.