How To Reduce Cholesterol: Know The Simple Ways To Bring Down Cholesterol

Cholesterol is an important substance produced in our liver which helps in cell formation. Although, increased level of cholesterol in the blood can cause major health risks including cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. It is advised to undergo a cholesterol level check-up if needed.

Below are some ways to reduce cholesterol level in blood-

Eat more fiber: Soluble fiber lowers cholesterol absorption in the bloodstream. The best fiber is Psyllium husk, which significantly reduces cholesterol levels as well as lowers sugar levels in people with diabetes, if taken regularly.

Eat garlic: Garlic is a protective agent and treatment for cholesterol. Garlic has been proven to prevent heart diseases by removing cholesterol plaque buildup in your arteries. Include garlic in your daily meals as much as you can.

Consume flaxseed: Including healthy fats in your diet such as flaxseed is helpful in balancing cholesterol.