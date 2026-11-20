International Men's Day, observed on November 19 every year, highlights issues affecting men and boys while promoting positive role models for younger generations. Among the concerns receiving increasing attention is the largely silent mental health crisis among men, often linked to societal expectations that discourage emotional expression.

From an early age, boys are frequently told that men do not cry and must remain strong, brave and unaffected by difficulties. Such conditioning often encourages them to suppress their emotions rather than acknowledge or express them. However, men, like everyone else, experience sadness, fear, anxiety and vulnerability, and suppressing these feelings can eventually affect their mental and physical health. "Many men don't necessarily feel less; they just learned to show less. From a young age, boys are often taught to be strong, independent and emotionally controlled. Anger may be considered a sign of strength, but sadness, fear, vulnerability or helplessness is often frowned upon," says Damini Grover, a counselling psychologist and life coach. Developmental psychology suggests that young boys are naturally expressive, but societal expectations increasingly influence how they display emotions as they grow older. Sadness, fear and anxiety are often considered unacceptable, leaving anger as one of the few socially accepted ways for men to express distress.

Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant Psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says men often find it easier to discuss professional pressures, responsibilities and family concerns than explain how these experiences affect them emotionally. Over time, emotional suppression can become a coping mechanism. Men may fear being judged as weak or becoming a burden to others. This can manifest through withdrawal, irritability, emotional distance and difficulty seeking support. Prolonged emotional stress may also contribute to physical health problems, including heart disease and high blood pressure. Dena Merriam, author and founder of the Global Peace Initiative of Women, points out that emotions and compassion are human qualities, not gender-specific traits. She refers to ancient Indian texts to illustrate how emotional expression and strength can coexist. Citing the example of Arjuna in the Mahabharata, she says Lord Krishna does not ask him to suppress his grief over fighting his loved ones. Instead, he guides him towards balancing emotions with wisdom and responsibility. Similarly, Lord Rama's actions following Sita's abduction reflect compassion and emotional understanding.

Creating safe spaces for men Experts believe young boys must be taught that crying and expressing vulnerability are natural. Men should not be shamed for acknowledging emotional difficulties or seeking help. (Agencies)

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