Top 15 Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat: Tips To Burn Calories

Your fitness journey can be influenced by a lot of factors; whether it is wanting to change your appearance or to improve your athletic performance. Belly fat is one of the most common issues faced by people, which can largely affect their self-confidence.

Also known as visceral fat, it is very stubborn and challenging to get rid of. We tend to store fat primarily due to genetics and hormonal factors. Most fitness instructors or trainers will suggest certain exercises in order to reduce your excess belly fat but that simply will not give you the desired results. Spot reduction of fat is not attainable.

We lose fat proportionately throughout our body with diet and exercise. In addition, you also need to be in a calorie deficit if you want to see desirable change in your body.

A balanced full body routine and diet will help you reduce belly fat and achieve your body goals. Here are 15 exercises that can help you to reduce belly fat at home: