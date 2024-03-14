Unlock The Benefits Of Ashwagandha: Uses, Effects And More

Ashwagandha (Withaniasomnifera), is a powerful herb with a long history and deeply rooted in Ayurvedic medicine. Also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry, it is highly esteemed for its many health benefits. Over thousands of years, people have used it to feel better and healthier.

The herb has garnered popularity in recent years, due to the West discovering its amazing medicinal properties.

Ashwagandha helps in reducing stress and anxiety, boosting our immune system, and making our brains work better. Although, this magical herb provides us with a myriad of health benefits, the intake of Ashwagandha should be done in moderation.

Extreme consumption can cause many side effects such as diarrhoea, headache, sedation, or nausea. It must be noted that the herb should not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding.