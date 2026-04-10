Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th April 2026
Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will have unpleasant situation at your workplace, but you need to tackle the situation well. You need not make any risky investments. Read legal documents carefully before signing it. You may get into trouble because of your inappropriate work. There will be an increase in your self-confidence and mental strength. You will enjoy happiness and fun with family, life partner and children. You will be fully motivated towards your work. You will also have creative and productive thoughts. The respect you expect from others will be given to you. You will have last say in your house or work-related tasks. Relationship between husband and wife will be cordial. Your siblings will listen to you. You will give priority to your family and house.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you get involved in a passionate and intense relationship with a person known to you. You will be highly impressed by him/her. And will look for a lifelong relation. Your family will agree to any proposal. You will also make major gains in business. Atmosphere at your office too will be wonderful. You will work in team spirit.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There will be some pressing issues at your home. You will have to give immediate attention. A long discussion will take place with family members. You will arrive at a mutual consensus regarding certain things that need to be done. You might need to get financial help from some person. You will pay attention to your office work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will introspect about certain things in your life. You will feel a lot more positive and assured. You will take measures to make relations with your mate more meaningful. Your general behavior at workplace too will be good. You will enjoy excellent rapport with colleagues. You will also undertake a short trip with family. Financial condition will get better.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will rebuild old ties. You will contact your friends and relatives. And will get positive response. You will be happy to meet old friends. You will also make plans for future at your workplace. And you also discuss the matter with your bosses. You may get some family legacy from relatives. You will also get involved in charitable activities.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
It will be a nice day. You will enter some new business and will have partnership with some persons. It will prove to be beneficial. Financially you will have no major worries. Your romantic life will remain good. You will enjoy wonderful time with your mate. You will complete your task at workplace. Marriage of some family members might get settled.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be some business losses. This will upset you. And will desist from taking risks in future. But you need to show courage. You will bounce back. It is just a temporary setback. Your friends will support you. And help financially too. Your faith in God will help you in overcoming all crises. Your mate will remain your inspiration.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will make plans for going abroad for some job or business. You will get visa. It will be a short trip which will prove to be very beneficial. Your relations with family members will improve. You can also plan a family get together. And you will be busy with its preparation. Your mate will support you fully.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There will be some complications at your workplace. You will not get well with colleagues. They will refuse to accept your point of view. You will wait for right opportunity. Financial situation will be tight. Unemployed persons will have tough times in finding a new job. Those in business will face tough competition.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will appear a lot more imaginative and creative in your approach. You will be very methodical in your work and will go about the task sincerely. You will enjoy good working relations with peers and superiors. You can also get involved in some new romantic ties. It will go a distance. Financial position will be strong and stable.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be a very hectic day. You will remain involved with your work in office. You will have heavy workload. And you will work overtime. Your personal life may get neglected. But your mate will support you fully. You will try to make amends. Money will keep coming. You would like to invest your money in bank’s safe custody.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will appear a bit worried about your general behavior. You may feel people take offence at what you say and do not go well along with you. You would like to improve your image. And will seek opinions from others. This will make you a little confused and in two minds. But your mate will give you best advice.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will be a wonderful day. Your efforts will be rewarded with success. Your relations with peers and superiors will improve. You will work in team spirit. Your business profits too will increase. Your romantic life will be good. You will get cosy in your ties with mate. You will also undertake new innovations in your work.