Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 10th August 2026

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give best results. You will get plenty of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is indicated. You will resolve the matter amiably with brothers. Those belonging to the creative field such as arts, media, acting and dance will be able to make a mark in their field. You will also get new opportunities for work. Romance will blossom among married couples. Your efforts will be openly appreciated. It is an important time to take care of personal tasks. Your confidence will get boosted from within. Family will unite to get together. You will have a great time with family and friends. Attending marriage ceremonies and functions will keep you busy. Financial gains are indicated. You will also work overtime. Success will be within your reach. You will have potential gains from share-market.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : White, Red, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You can have a good understanding of developments by talking things over with your beloved. You could also accept many other things if you are more open with one another. Your child will finally decide about his future. You will help by making the correct decision. Your boss will ask you to assume some vital role.

