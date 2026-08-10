Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 10th August 2026
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give best results. You will get plenty of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is indicated. You will resolve the matter amiably with brothers. Those belonging to the creative field such as arts, media, acting and dance will be able to make a mark in their field. You will also get new opportunities for work. Romance will blossom among married couples. Your efforts will be openly appreciated. It is an important time to take care of personal tasks. Your confidence will get boosted from within. Family will unite to get together. You will have a great time with family and friends. Attending marriage ceremonies and functions will keep you busy. Financial gains are indicated. You will also work overtime. Success will be within your reach. You will have potential gains from share-market.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : White, Red, Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You can have a good understanding of developments by talking things over with your beloved. You could also accept many other things if you are more open with one another. Your child will finally decide about his future. You will help by making the correct decision. Your boss will ask you to assume some vital role.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Do not ignore your needs as they play an important part too. You may be giving way too much in this relationship and not getting enough in return. You will make new friends. Your hard work and efforts will be behind your success. Your enemies and adversaries may be a cause of concern. But they will get defeated with ease.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your innocence is going to attract many people to you quite easily. You would like to play the field and enjoy the company of more than one person. You will focus more on writing and studying to get success. Work and professional related problems will get resolved. You will also get help from your colleagues. You will receive pleasant news regarding your relatives.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Try to be more practical in your approach and learn how to deal with problems as and when they arise. You will find life easier this way and your love relations will move well. Relations between family members will be good but you will have to take a decision regarding your domestic affairs. You will emerge victorious and shine both at home and work.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Good news awaits you. Some good prospects can come your way to further your love relations. It will not be long before you are ready to make a commitment. You will interact a lot with people, both known to you and unknown. You will make new friends too. You will be a lot more open-minded during these meetings and win lot of goodwill too.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Someone new can enter your life and you will be drawn to this person’s sweet nature. It may not be a wildly passionate affair, but it will be a steady one. You will be put in a situation at work where you will have to face consequences for your mistakes. You will realize it a bit later. But your good friends will come to your rescue at the right time.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A family problem at home can keep you away from your lover for some time which will frustrate you. You would love to spend every blissful moment with him/her. Your expenses will be on a higher side. Someone close to you may betray you. You just need to learn to take things in your stride.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There could be some unhappiness mainly because of lack of communication. You could also be asked to take on more responsibility at work, making you more miserable. You will receive the reward for your hard work. The world will agree on your intelligence, creativity and potential. All your doubts and insecurities will finish.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You would like to take your lover on an outing and spend time choosing a new place. There are chances of visiting the family of your loved one also. You will be surrounded by unexpected problems of the typical sought. But you will be able to get out of it quickly. A decision regarding change in job will also have to be made.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be well off financially and may think of taking your soul mate on a lavish holiday. He/she may ask you for a favor which you will willingly comply with. You will spend most of your time on entertainment and fun activities. Your situations at your workplace will continue to be in your favor.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will concentrate on serious activities since you would like to tie the knot with your current partner. Enough time has been spent on thinking about this. The problem that you were entangled in your work will be solved with. Your better understanding of the opportunities will bring peace and happiness to your life.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
At the workplace, someone can give you some heater looks and though at first a bit surprised, you are going to enjoy all the attention that is coming your way. You will keep your attention focused on your work as before. Your loved one will support you and your financial status will stabilize with the passage of time.