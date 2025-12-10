Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th December 2025
Moon square Mercury indicates a year of active change and learning. Miscommunication or differing opinions could initially create tension, but patience will turn conflicts into cooperation. Professionally, you’ll face challenges that sharpen your judgment and negotiation skills. New job opportunities appear later in the year. Travel or foreign-related projects may face delays, but eventually progress is assured. Family members will support your goals and help restore balance during stressful times. Financially, remain cautious with expenses and double-check paperwork. Property disputes or legal matters move toward resolution. Health improves through mindfulness and routine. End the year feeling wiser, calmer, and emotionally mature.
Lucky Dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday
Lucky Colours: Green, Brown, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Overall, a good time when things go your way. Your hard work is going to take you places. The love relationship you are in is likely to culminate in marriage soon. Do not interfere in other people’s affairs; otherwise, you must pay for it. There will be differences with brothers on some matters. Your boss will be happy with your performance.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It might be a bit tough for in the beginning at being let down by a friend earlier on leaves you with bad memories. Getting involved in a new romance can take a little longer. You will focus on the decoration of your house. Some plans regarding the future will be made. You will remember some special person and get emotional about it.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Good vitality will keep you up and about. You might make plans to go on a journey. You can meet someone socially and you will find yourself getting attracted to this person. People will pay attention to what you say. The graph of your name and fame and prestige will rise day by day. Matters in court cases will be in your favor.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Career opportunities will come your way, and you need to strike while the iron is not. You will not manage to balance your love life and work life quite nicely. So, your partner stays happy with you. You will remember some special person and get emotional about him. There will be an increase in your work efficiency. You will deal with pending issues at work.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The thought can strike you to hasten things along, but this will be fool hardy. It is vital to give your relationship time to develop into a stronger bond. Work related matters can keep you busy. You will remain busy with friends and relatives. The work that was started a long time back will get completed. You will also get good gains in business.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will do well financially, and this is going to make a difference. You will not only be able to enjoy yourself, but you could include your partner, which is going to make it livelier. There will be arguments with a close person, and your mood will be low. In business you make decisions with a very cool mind.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your lover will provide you with a lot of encouragement, making things easier for you. You both might like to go on an adventure and could think of going for a holiday on a cruise. You will bring yourself and your boss will be happy with you. You will easily obtain your objectives. You will get good results in business.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A misunderstanding between you and your mate is bound to lead to a little bit of unpleasantness. You will have to make efforts to mend matters though it may take a while to do so. There will be a transfer in your job to your liking. The health of a senior person will remain good. You will get the expected assistance from your friends and colleagues.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are likely to meet someone on a trip and this new relationship could develop into a romance. There will be festive air, and you would like to celebrate this new phase of life. Although your family problems will get resolved from a financial angle you will appear stronger than your other competitions in your office.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A happy day is in store. You will be victorious in matters of the heart, and this will put you in a very good frame of mind. You might have to undertake a long journey. You will not get initial success in work, but eventually victory will be yours. A lot of time will be spent reading some knowledgeable and interesting book.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Total participation in the activities of your love partner will keep the relationship blossoming. You will show your love in many ways like buying gifts, paying compliments and taking him/her for an outing. Do not sign document without reading it. You will be successful in your love life. You will meet your lover and do every work as if you are on mission.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your mate will give you all the support you need. You would want to put work matters away for a while and concentrate on your love life which has not been seeing very good days. There are chances of buying and selling property. Do your work with upmost dedication and sincerity. You will take some work to complete with planned support.