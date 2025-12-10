Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th December 2025

Moon square Mercury indicates a year of active change and learning. Miscommunication or differing opinions could initially create tension, but patience will turn conflicts into cooperation. Professionally, you’ll face challenges that sharpen your judgment and negotiation skills. New job opportunities appear later in the year. Travel or foreign-related projects may face delays, but eventually progress is assured. Family members will support your goals and help restore balance during stressful times. Financially, remain cautious with expenses and double-check paperwork. Property disputes or legal matters move toward resolution. Health improves through mindfulness and routine. End the year feeling wiser, calmer, and emotionally mature.

Lucky Dates: 1, 10, 19, 28



Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday



Lucky Colours: Green, Brown, Purple

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Overall, a good time when things go your way. Your hard work is going to take you places. The love relationship you are in is likely to culminate in marriage soon. Do not interfere in other people’s affairs; otherwise, you must pay for it. There will be differences with brothers on some matters. Your boss will be happy with your performance.

