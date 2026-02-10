Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th February 2026
Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it is going to give mixed results for you during the year ahead. Luck will be testing you, but fortune favours the brave. Nothing will come easy in your life, but you will not give up. You will have temporary setbacks on job front but overall, the situation will be under control. Your superiors in office will be understandable and would fully support you. You will also get unexpected support from family and friends. Now job/business offers will keep coming. Your partner/spouse will be your biggest source of strength. Those who are single can get married. Students will clear up major competitive exams/tests. You will get good results in business. You will take investment-related decisions wisely. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. You will also think of taking short trip with family for relaxation and fun. Elders will bless you.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : White, Pink, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your life will take an interesting turn. A person who has known to you for a long time now may propose to you. This will result in a cosy affair that may end in marriage. Your family will fully back you. You will be very fortunate in matters of money and finance. Your siblings will give you some news that will result in joy and cheer for you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be very much focused on your official work and your domestic life. Your partner would like to point out certain things that are not up to his/her liking. And you will also listen carefully to any suggestion made. There will be some complaints against your ward from school regarding lack of interest in studies. You will try to make your child pay proper attention in studies.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will develop great love for your younger brothers and sisters. They look upon you as a person who they can always fall upon in hours of need. You are a role model for them. You are very much concerned about the way things are turning into their life. And you will do everything from your side to help them. Financially you will be in a beneficial position.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be going for a long vacation abroad with your family. You have been under tremendous work pressure lately and will like to take off from your official duties for some time. And enjoy some relaxing and light moments with your partner and children. This will help you in recharging your battery and feel fresh to face the challenges in life ahead.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Your outlook towards certain things that you are facing in your personal life right now will change for the better. You have some difficult moments at your workplace and things were not rosy in your domestic life too. At times you got a bit bogged down. But now with renewed vigour and determination you will be able to change the course of your life.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will find ways for new sources of income. This will make you financially strong. You might be invited to some functions and parties. There will be harmony and peace in your domestic ties. You will also understand your responsibilities and duties. And will put best efforts from your side to fulfill them. Your siblings will remain happy and satisfied.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This will turn out to be a very pleasant day for you. You will appear very sober and simple to people who come in contact with you. A desire will also be fulfilled. Some tricky problems that you have been facing for a long time will also get solved automatically. This will bring relief to you. Your family ties will remain excellent. And your financial position will be perfect.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is going to be day that will bring good results for you. Your peers and superiors will appreciate your work. This will please you. Your income sources will remain steady. You also might get some reward at the public function. You can also expect some unexpected guests to arrive at your home. Your relations with your mate will be one of joy and cheerfulness. Children will listen to your views.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is going to be a productive day for you. You will be free of tension and remain carefree. There will be happiness and joy in family relations. Near and dear ones will come closer to each other. Some stranger might develop a liking for you. Those who are single might receive favorable marriage proposals. You may also clear some big exam.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This is a very testing day for you. You will undertake duties and responsibilities and try to get them completed. But you will face problems. You might be undertaking a long-distance business journey which will not turn out to your expectations. Financially you would remain in tight position. You will be spending lot of time with your family to find a solution to some ongoing issues.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be having a mixed day. Your children will come out with flying colours in some exams. But health of partner may turn delicate. You will have pressing issues at your office, but you will be unable to give full attention. As you will be involved in family matters. Your financial position will remain tight, and you might borrow money from somewhere.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You can be drawn into a war of words with some person. The matter will escalate further. The person may feel insulted and try to settle scores with you. But you will remain alert and will thwart all attempts to harm you. There can be some differences of opinion with the elders due to generation gap. But you will show good presence of mind and avoid ego clashes.