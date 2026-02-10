Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th February 2026

Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it is going to give mixed results for you during the year ahead. Luck will be testing you, but fortune favours the brave. Nothing will come easy in your life, but you will not give up. You will have temporary setbacks on job front but overall, the situation will be under control. Your superiors in office will be understandable and would fully support you. You will also get unexpected support from family and friends. Now job/business offers will keep coming. Your partner/spouse will be your biggest source of strength. Those who are single can get married. Students will clear up major competitive exams/tests. You will get good results in business. You will take investment-related decisions wisely. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. You will also think of taking short trip with family for relaxation and fun. Elders will bless you.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : White, Pink, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your life will take an interesting turn. A person who has known to you for a long time now may propose to you. This will result in a cosy affair that may end in marriage. Your family will fully back you. You will be very fortunate in matters of money and finance. Your siblings will give you some news that will result in joy and cheer for you.