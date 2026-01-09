Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th January 2026

Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will have unpleasant situation at your workplace, but you need to tackle the situation well. You need not make any risky investments. Read legal documents carefully before signing it. You may get into trouble because of your inappropriate works. There will be an increase in your self-confidence and mental strength. You will enjoy happiness and fun with family, life partner and children. You will be fully motivated towards your work. You will also have creative and productive thoughts. The respect you expect from others will be given to you. You will have last say in your house or work-related tasks. Relationship between husband and wife will be cordial. Your siblings will listen to you. You will give priority to your family and house.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You need to communicate your feelings so do not hold them back. Wait for the opportunity when your beloved wants to listen and then put your views across. You will be totally sensitive. You will be kind, liberal, loyal and creative person. You might have to change some decisions that you took in haste.