Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

Birthday Forecast for 10th January 2026
Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will have unpleasant situation at your workplace, but you need to tackle the situation well. You need not make any risky investments. Read legal documents carefully before signing it. You may get into trouble because of your inappropriate works. There will be an increase in your self-confidence and mental strength. You will enjoy happiness and fun with family, life partner and children. You will be fully motivated towards your work. You will also have creative and productive thoughts. The respect you expect from others will be given to you. You will have last say in your house or work-related tasks. Relationship between husband and wife will be cordial. Your siblings will listen to you. You will give priority to your family and house.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You need to communicate your feelings so do not hold them back. Wait for the opportunity when your beloved wants to listen and then put your views across. You will be totally sensitive. You will be kind, liberal, loyal and creative person. You might have to change some decisions that you took in haste.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You are beginning to feel it is better to be committed to one person than play the field. Your friends and family will be happy with the new you that is emerging. You will establish a total balance between work and home. You will be under the benevolent gaze of your parents. Do not get worried about your children.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be happy with your beloved as he/she reciprocates your love. You will be gentle and provide a lot of comfort in every way which you can. Things will turn out fine. There is possibility of getting money. You will get some good news from somewhere. You will get success in business/work. Income will be good.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Do not put on a facade because it is the real you that is attractive and draws people. If you are single, you are likely to find a suitable partner for yourself. Despite a low start in business, you will make good profits. You will also manage to get your work done through your personal contacts. People will help you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your strong personality wins you many admirers and you are much wanted. Your chosen one will be so enamored with you that an early proposal of marriage is indicated. You will bring about an improvement in your relationship. You will also be capable of facing tough and adverse circumstances boldly.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be very charming and confident, and your partner will love you more for this. You will enjoy one another and indulge in lot of socializing too. You might have to face disputes and court cases. There can be differences between husband and wife. But you will get success in your business/work. Stay cool and composed.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Confidence level can be low, making you hesitate to make the first move. The person you are interested in will be attracted to you too. Work speed will be slow from midnoon onwards. You could get cheated on financial matters. Some problems may crop up suddenly. You will not be able to do any productive tasks. You will feel burdened under work pressure. Relax yourself.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Love life will be filled with positivity and adventure. Being creative will make you want to try to do quite a few things to liven up the atmosphere. Take adequate care of your health. And plan your diet as to the weather. You may feed poor people and engage in similar activities. Financial position will be good.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
All kinds of thoughts will fill your mind causing a bit of restlessness. A cloud of confusion can keep your relationship somewhat lacking in peace. All your career-related problems will get resolved. Keeping mutual enmity aside, you will focus on your work. Obstacles will be removed under the guidance of experienced person. You will be at your creative best today.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A positive approach will make your love increase. There is going to be no holding you back in romance even though matters in work life may need more of your attention. Your time will be spent reading interesting and educational literature. It is an all-round beneficial day. You will refresh old memories with friends. Your presentation too will be terrific.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Despite a few problems, you will be able to pursue your lover and win his/her hand. You are going to come up with some new ideas on how to make a better life. You may have to listen to your boss or some other senior official. Financial position will be good. Take investment decisions wisely.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Pay more attention to your loved one who can be feeling neglected by you. It can be easier than you think, and the results are going to be heartwarming. Some good news will come your way. Promotion is likely on. Change of place is also likely. You will achieve your targets. Health will be fine.