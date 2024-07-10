Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th July 2024

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exciting year ahead. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will remain positive and your spirits will remain high. You will be willing to take challenges and will be popular. You will enjoy the attention that you will get. You will draw people by your magnetic personality and will be able to get work done. Your efforts will be appreciated by peers and superiors. Your financial condition will remain stable. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons. Your business will flourish. Your romantic life will be good and there are chances of falling in an intense and passionate love affair with a person known to you. Lovebirds will have a good time and will enjoy every moment of it. You enjoy travelling and will get a lot of chance to travel, especially for leisure. Your health will remain perfect.

10th July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you can safely display your affection, give gifts, and persuade a loved one to cooperate. For males, today is a good day to understand and be understood by women including mothers, wives, and sisters. Don’t over analyze situations and conversations. Financial matters might make you a little upset. Do your best to avoid over spending, and the day shall pass peacefully.