Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 10th July 2026
Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will bring lot of benefits for you for the whole year. You will love peace and solitude, but it does not mean you will not be in contact with people. Not at all. Instead, you would like to plan things for the future and spend some unforgettable moments with your family members. Your elders will bless you. The time will be useful. There will be peace and calm in the family. You will make plans for new things. Marriage function can take place. You will rise in your profession. Your work will also be appreciated. Whatever work you do will be done with full loyalty and dedication. There will be give and take in business. You will move forward in the right direction because of your maturity and right thinking. You will continue to do brilliant work. You will buy something for your near ones.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Magenta, Maroon
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The start of the day could be disappointing as news you have been expecting doesn’t come. Your lover will however keep you busy and distract you with nice activities. There will be an increase in your work capabilities. Your mood will be pleasant. You will also plan a day out with family. Income will be good.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is a testing day for you. Professional work will be hectic but still you will find time to be with your lover. This may tire you but the happiness of being with your lover makes up for it. There will be an increase in your earnings. You will continue having good conversations with your family members.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The road to love is going to be a long one this time. There will be many twists and turns that could have you wondering what exactly you have got yourself into. You will have good bonding with your family members. The relations between husband and wife will be good. You will invest in shares, bonds and property.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Travel is going to bring you luck and love. A chance meeting can lead to a pleasant relationship which you would like to continue even though there is distance involved. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. All your investments will fetch good results. You will receive pleasant news.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Do not be disappointed if things do not go your way. Sometimes there is a lesson to be learned in such situations. News from a friend will gladden your heart. You will give lot of time to your official work. You would be interested in doing new tasks. You will do some work as per your planning. You will be rewarded too.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be full of hope though your love affair is sliding into the doldrums. Your ability to rectify situations can be a leading cause in reviving it to its former state. You need to be careful in dealing with people in financial matters. You will have good earnings in business.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There has never been any dearth of admirers as far as you are concerned but strangely you will not be in the mood at all. You would prefer to be alone in this mood. You will get promoted in your job. You will also plan expansion in your business. Your health will improve for the better. You will be a helping hand.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A good day begins that is full of promise. You and your mate will concentrate on finalizing some important plans and paying attention to one another. You will spend time on entertainment and fun activities. You will love spending time with your family members and will be overjoyed with their presence.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A romantic escapade is on the cards. You may not know this person very well, but the allure is going to be so strong that you may not be able to resist it at all. You will have financial gains. Availability of things will change your lifestyle. You will feel happy and lot more secure. And will plan new things
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are all set to woo your beloved and for this you will not mind spending a lot of money on buying an expensive gift. Traveling to an exotic place will also feature in your plans. Troubles that have been worrying you for some time will vanish. You will plan to go out with your family to eat food. Income will be good.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could get a marriage proposal suddenly. He/she will be a person of your liking. Your shared interests and goals will keep you both happy and deep concern for one another will begin. You will put your best effort into the fulfillment of your targets. You will also enjoy good equation with your boss.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your coping skills will come to the fore when you are faced with an awkward situation. The relationship can see some difficult moments, and you will steer it through. The tasks that you had planned will get finished. You will see opportunities for earning the money that has been struck for some time.