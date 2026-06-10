Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 10th June 2026
Venus conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. You will get opportunities to rise in your career. Chances are there for an increment in your salary. There can be a transfer in job, but one thing is sure, that whatever happens will be far the best. Your relations with bosses will improve and they will have full confidence in your abilities. There will be an increase in the sources of income. You will look for new avenues in business. You might get award or reward because of your efforts. Your fame will be at its zenith. Your influence in your field of work will remain intact. Those who are single will get married. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will also get emotional support from your spouse. Property will be divided between family members amiably. Keep control over wasteful expenditure.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Red, Green, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You might end up arguing with your mate because of getting heavily hurt over an emotional matter. However, rest assured you will get enough attention that you wanted. You would like to communicate your feelings to others. People will listen to you with rapt attention. New job offers will come suddenly.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Annoyed by an existing situation, you could find it difficult to keep this relationship alive. It is, however, of vital importance that you have a heart-to-heart chat with your mate. Destiny will provide you with an opportunity to rise further in your profession. It is going to be a big moment in your life. You will make progress.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Intimacy can come in the latter half of the day although you both have been parted for a while; you may have to wait a little longer than you expect to be together again. You have got new ideas to make your domestic life good. You have also grown substantially in your professional life and reached dizzy heights.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
At times you could feel quite alone. You could miss the sharing of feeling and emotions with your partner. You feel love is pampering you without a fleeting sight. There will be good news at workplace that will cheer you up. You could be given an important position or additional responsibility. Income sources will be good.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You can lean on someone in your life for all your self-doubts and this person will never let you down. You can plan to discuss something vital with him/her. There would be ample opportunities at workplace. You will be full of enthusiasm and lot of energy. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Family front may dominate the arena, and you may not be enjoying the romantic moments which you should otherwise be doing. Be realistic while promising anything to your mate. Your finances will see a rise again. You could plan to do something extraordinary. And peers and superiors will back you fully.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A deep bond is likely to make your love relationship a success. If you have been married recently, you might think of starting a family. Stay away from risky ventures. But it is perfect time to realize your dreams. Your superiors will be happy with your performances. You will also visit your relatives. Your finances will improve.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Acting impulsively can put you in an unwanted situation. Your love life can face challenges due to some aggression on your part so try and calm down and act accordingly. Your elders will guide you. Your path to progress will become easier. The results of work that is done carefully will be great. Financial position is wonderful.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Good time management on your part will help you finish your work ahead of time. You will be able to devote enough time to pleasing your mate which is going to make him/her very happy. A big task will be completed under your guidance. Your respect will increase. There are chances of opening new sources of income.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A new friendship can bloom, and this can be cherished by you and nurtured with care. This person is going to mean a lot to you. You share many interests and do things together. You might have to take loan because of your attitude of showing off. Telling lies might be costly. A slight mistake can prove to be your undoing.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Compatibility will be high. Paying attention to your mate will make you do all you can. It is an ideal day for a romantic gathering, and you both will be in the mood for it. Special work will get done. You will feel light at heart. The work that you have planned will be successfully completed. Your personal work will also get done.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your love life will pick up. There will be lot of joy as you get ready to make some positive changes like shifting into a new house to live with your partner and maybe even buying a vehicle. You will feel tension free. And you will enjoy life to the fullest. You will obtain success in work done for obtaining money.