Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 10th June 2026

Venus conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. You will get opportunities to rise in your career. Chances are there for an increment in your salary. There can be a transfer in job, but one thing is sure, that whatever happens will be far the best. Your relations with bosses will improve and they will have full confidence in your abilities. There will be an increase in the sources of income. You will look for new avenues in business. You might get award or reward because of your efforts. Your fame will be at its zenith. Your influence in your field of work will remain intact. Those who are single will get married. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will also get emotional support from your spouse. Property will be divided between family members amiably. Keep control over wasteful expenditure.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You might end up arguing with your mate because of getting heavily hurt over an emotional matter. However, rest assured you will get enough attention that you wanted. You would like to communicate your feelings to others. People will listen to you with rapt attention. New job offers will come suddenly.