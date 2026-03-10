Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th March 2026
Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. You will be dedicated to your work. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. Your name and fame will also rise. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will impress one and all with your abilities. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will also have plans to buy property/vehicle. You will make investments wisely. You will also keep something for the future. You will be busy and happy. You will make yourself stronger by meeting people and relatives. You will work with lot of seriousness to make a good impression of yourself on people. You will be busy at home and outside. There will be happiness and prosperity at home. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
Lucky Dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days: Thursday, Tuesday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Blue, Green, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You dislike relying on anyone, even your lover. This strong sense of independence is both good and bad for your relation so try and find a middle path to walk on. All your subordinates and staff will be very helpful. The favorable tide may enhance your enthusiasm and libido as well. It is a nice day.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Love life is going to take a positive turn enabling you to look forward to the future with hope. Any resentment you may have had with your parties will fade away. You will remain busy with multifarious activities. You will always remain busy with your friends and colleagues. Your attractive personality will spell bound to the people around you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could have doubts about your ability to give time and have the right attitude towards someone you love. Lack of self-esteem can deprive you of fun. You will be very considerate of the kids. You will also work very methodically to finish all your projects. Your peers and subordinates will support you fully.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The mate you are looking for is one who can bring some stability into your life. If you are single, there is strong possibility of meeting someone you find attractive. You will have financial gains. In order to achieve success in your business you will make best effort and get help of experts. You will be victorious in all matters.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You would want to change things to suit yourself better as you feel you are not in a good position in this relationship. This feeling can constantly trouble you. You may rise in your field very fast. You will also desist from making a big investment decision immediately. Time is not just ripe. Take small steps at a time.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are going to stay busy making plans. It will be a happy time as both of you tend to dwell on the plus points of one another. You will be lenient towards your kids. You will also be able to remove many hurdles and obstacles in your work. Financial position is good.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Work life is going to keep you away from your mate. However, things are likely to improve. You will remain happy and content and perceive change in your personality. People would be amazed by your skills. You may receive some gifts as well. It is time to introspect and think deeply.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A rather tedious day lies ahead when you must make a difficult decision. You would decide not to mice your words while dealing with your love mate. You will work hard and get good money. Your wise decisions will make you realize their benefits later. You will discharge your domestic duties very efficiently. Your family members will support you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could feel tormented by a rather minor incident. And it remains difficult to deal with since your mood will change like, and you can be quite irritable. You will get involved in productive discussions with your bosses. You will also opt for a partnership in a business venture which will be profitable for you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Sometimes past heartbreak makes us more ready to accept someone else’s minus points and be more understanding. This is exactly what is going to happen with you. Your knowledge will be enhanced. You will do all your work methodically. Children will finish their work in due time and may like to learn new things.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is time to look at your own behavior before holding your lover responsible for all misunderstandings that take place. You would be at fault also. You will fulfill all your hobbies. You may go out on a tour and purchase lot many items. Your health will remain perfect today. Take things easy.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The way you feel right now is anything but peppy. This could make you withdraw and remain in isolation. Remember, you are doing injustice to your mate. You may get involved in useless disputes. Heavy work pressure may cause unrest in mind. You just need to spend time with close ones. It will work out well.