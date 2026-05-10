Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th May 2026
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will do things with logical planning which will prove to be very successful. It is going to be a very favorable period during which you will achieve a lot. Financially you will remain well off. And there will be continuous flow of money. You could also enter a new business venture or partnership which will prove to be very profitable. Any project that was delayed due to any official cause will finally be cleared. You will also get loans/finances from financial institutions. Your colleagues and office superiors will provide you with ample support and guidance. Relation with your family members will be coordinal. Your romantic life will be wonderful, and you will also get suitable marriage proposals. You will also go on a fun-filled holiday with family.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Monday
Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Off-white
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 – April 20)
It is a very favorable week. And you will value it too. You stand to gain a lot financially as well as emotionally too. You will start exploring new business avenues. A change is indicated. You will also get a new job offer much to your liking. You could also meet someone at a public place and begin liking that person. You will also be making new friends. Your professional relations too will bring benefits. You will impress one and all by your unselfish attitude. You will also deal with new plans and projects that were pending. It will give you lot of benefits. You will have a good time with your family members. There will be happiness all around. The contacts made will be developed to get benefits. You will also plan to renovate your house. It is a great time for all kinds of partnerships. Happiness and peace will remain there.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is time to realize your dreams into reality. You will enjoy a wonderful time with your family and friends. You will also develop a special liking for your partner. It is time for you to get money. And your efforts will bring good results. You will also plan a new job. There will be some health concerns, but you will cure the disease by doing yoga, meditation, diet and lifestyle changes instead of medicines. Students will do well. Keep preparing for exams /interviews. Your concerns about your children will be reasonable. You will also discuss something vital with your bosses. It is a week full of energy, ecstasy and enthusiasm. You will also plan to go on a picnic or retreat. Your expenses will rise but you will manage. You will enjoy the best cuisine.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will plan to bring changes to your lifestyle. You will also keep away from risky tasks. Rising expenses are a cause of worry for you, and you would like to bring it under control. You will also lead a simple life. It may upset your family members a bit, but you will be able to convince. Your concern will be towards family and work. You will work hard to increase your income. You may also plan to take some part time jobs. Your decision-making power will be strong. Your goodness will be your strongest point. You will also make best use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. You will also develop interest in music, arts, writing, cinema etc. All the work will be completed. You will get success and move forward.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your name and fame will rise. Your respect will also be more. You will have financial gains. You will also make progress in your job. Your business will prosper and flourish. You will be able to gain confidence from your bosses. Your colleagues will also support you. Your graph of popularity will also increase. You will have positive response from the economic perspective. Time will be in your favour. The financial condition will be stronger than before. You will take appropriate measures to increase your business. You will benefit. Your position in the job will be strong. Money will be received. Time will be full of fun and entertainment. You will get time for yourself and will also enjoy the situation well.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The week will turn out to be pleasant. You will be kept busy. You will have monetary gains. A very charming person will come into your life all of a sudden leading to a warm and fulfilling relationship. You will enjoy this situation. Your contact will also increase, and you will increase your business. You will be helpful in making money acquisition plans too. You will be very happy. All the tasks you have done will be liked. Concerns of marriage of children, career etc. will end. You will also spend lavishly and buy new clothes. You will also spend time reading good books. You will be much loved. Time will be beneficial for you. You may undertake business-related trips too.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be job opportunities for you. You will also have gains in business. You will be conscious about your career. Those who are unmarried can get engaged. You will also come closer to your mate. Family members will have love and bonding. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. You will get good news from somewhere. Elders will bless you. They may have minor health issues. You will enjoy the conversation with people around. Time is full of excitement. You will fulfill all your hobbies. You will meet your desires. You will also go on a business trip. You will also get victory in government related matters. Some religious work will be accomplished by you. You will also meet an influential person. It will open the doors of progress for you.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will develop spiritual inclinations. There will be sudden changes in your personality. You will become a lot wiser and levelheaded. You will also develop new interests and enjoy yourself. It is time to come closer to your loved ones. You will remain attached to your partner. You will have financial gains. Your business will continue to develop and flourish. You will have discussions with your bosses on some important matters. You will get results for your hard work now. The small worries regarding work will dispel. You could fall in love with a very charming person. Your personal life will get the cool breeze of love and romance. Your loving nature will make you much liked. You will also buy household items. You will get gains in investments made. After a lot of struggles you will finally succeed in getting a loan.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have gains in your business/work. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. Everything that you will touch will turn gold. You will also plan to buy jewelry or vehicle. But you need to pay attention to your health. You will also have strong romantic inclinations for a person whom you already know. You will spend only as much as you have in your pocket. Money will be spent on repairs of the house. There are strong chances of your official/work getting done, so make best use of this opportunity. Marriage functions will take place. There are strong chances of a division of property between brothers. There will be various activities in different directions. You will also have a difference of opinion with a colleague. Work-related trips will keep you busy.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The first few days of the week will be stupendous. You will get new job/business offer. Your elders will bless you. The relationship between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law will be cordial. You will be bestowed with good health. There will be rise in your financial fortunes. Your peers and superiors will support you a lot. At this time, you will get money, fame and wealth. You will also get drawn to a spiritual Guru. You will achieve the heights of success. You will also get to see new places and meet new people. You will also spend time happily in the company of your family. Students will focus on studies. This is the right time to get the results of your hard work. Your name and fame will spread in all directions. You will be a guest somewhere and desire pleasure.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will turn out to be a wonderful week for those who are looking for new jobs. You could also be elevated all of a sudden. Be careful in love matters. Some woman may deceive you. Your work will remain strong. You will also get a new contract. You will focus on your work with some seriousness. You enter a very favorable phase in your romance. Housewives will learn new recipes. They will make best use of youtube and internet for this. You will also do some work for the welfare of the people. Your name and fame will spread for and wide. You can also meet a politician or a businessperson. You will also have control over your business expenses. Your relationship will become stronger. You will have monetary gains. You will clearly reap benefits.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is a wonderful time for you. You will fulfill your responsibilities with great aplomb. Additional responsibilities could be given to you. Your disputes will get resolved peacefully. You will have monetary gains. Your business will also flourish. The results of investments will be good. You will have wonderful bonding with your mate. It is a good time for love and romance. You will be over enthusiastic and finish your work in a hurry. You will be kept busy with official matters. The results of investments will be good. You will also have control over your expenses. You will be wiser in dealing with people. And will not take any risk in money related matters. Your relationship will become stronger. You will be emotionally strong. You will work very hard and get the money for it. People will also acknowledge your skills and efficiency. Money that was struck somewhere accrued to you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
These are overall good days. You will clearly reap the benefits. You will be more influential in society. You will also come out unscathed from some difficult situation. You will also get a proposal for job or marriage. You will get umpteen opportunities for employment and buy something new for the house. You will have setbacks, but if you work hard for your potential everything will be within reach. You will feel that even in adverse circumstances, your entire family will be standing with you. Marital relations will be pleasant. You will get success in legal matters. A court verdict can come in your favor. You will feel new energy inside you. Work will get done in haste. There will be an increase in your prestige and respect. You will also get the support of your colleagues. Business activities will keep you occupied.