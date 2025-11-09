Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th November 2025

Venus semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results for the whole year. You will appear far more assured and wiser. You will enjoy your work. The projects that you have been thinking of getting completed would see the light of the day. You would be man with the midas touch. You will be able to win a big order for your concern. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will start taking notice of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You would be invited to social gatherings and new contacts would be developed. You will have numerous business opportunities too. A female person might prove lucky for you and may be a source of comfort. Your brothers/sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Financial position would be good. Keep a check on your anger.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are charming and confident in your manner. This makes your relationship so much easier and happier. Both of you will enjoy socializing a lot too. There will be slight ups and downs in your health. You will get expected results in the investments that you have made. But be realistic.