Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th October 2024

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and will bring mixed results during the year ahead. Your financial condition will remain strong and stable. And you will do well in your job/profession. But will have to work hard and put in lot of efforts. Your work will get completed but not without delay. You will find resistance even at your work place. Your colleagues might not agree to your plans. But your superiors will support you. Those who have been jobless for long time will get good job offers. Health of an elderly family member may cause some concern. Your partner will support you. You will be enjoying good times in your domestic life. And will have good rapport with siblings. You will be socializing a lot. And will be developing good contacts. Overall you would remain positive and in high spirits.

10th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Green, Crimson, Peach

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You were having a secret love affair for a fairly long period. But things will now come in the open. People in hushed tone will talk about you. This may be cause of some anxiety to you. But you need to take things coolly. This is just a passing phase. Things will settle down soon. You will keep yourself busy in work and also might develop some creative interest.