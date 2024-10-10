Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th October 2024
Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and will bring mixed results during the year ahead. Your financial condition will remain strong and stable. And you will do well in your job/profession. But will have to work hard and put in lot of efforts. Your work will get completed but not without delay. You will find resistance even at your work place. Your colleagues might not agree to your plans. But your superiors will support you. Those who have been jobless for long time will get good job offers. Health of an elderly family member may cause some concern. Your partner will support you. You will be enjoying good times in your domestic life. And will have good rapport with siblings. You will be socializing a lot. And will be developing good contacts. Overall you would remain positive and in high spirits.
10th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Green, Crimson, Peach
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You were having a secret love affair for a fairly long period. But things will now come in the open. People in hushed tone will talk about you. This may be cause of some anxiety to you. But you need to take things coolly. This is just a passing phase. Things will settle down soon. You will keep yourself busy in work and also might develop some creative interest.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This is going to be a fruitful day for you. You will be in good mood and your spirits will be high. You will look forward to spending your day in the company of your family. And can go out for relaxation and some light moments. Partner will do everything to keep you happy. There will be great bonding, trust and joy in family relations.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This is going to be a very excellent day for you. You will receive unexpected news of huge financial benefits. Your sweetheart will have great faith and confidence in your abilities. You will be involved in family affairs and spend later part of the day with your near and dear ones. Family members will feel inspired in your presence.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You have come to that stage in life from where there is no looking back now. You have grown in confidence and enjoy great bonding with people in general. You are man with the Midas touch. People are highly impressed by you and respect your view point. People in your organization are in awe of you. You inspire others by your outlook.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Things will move in the wrong direction. Some person might make a false allegation against you. This could tarnish your image in society. Your friends and colleagues may tend to avoid you. This will make you feel restless. But you will find some unexpected support coming from an unknown quarter. This will surprise you and will help in coming out of this problem quickly.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be receiving some favorable feedback about your general behavior and outlook from an important person in your organization. This will boost your image in the eyes of your fellow colleagues. And you will be receiving some important responsibility too. This news is going to make your family members feel upbeat and they will be in great spirits.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be very imaginative and versatile in your outlook. Your whole personality will undergo a sea change. You will like to do things in a methodical manner. People will be taken by surprise by this refreshing change in your persona. You will like to convince people gently. People will be drawn towards you because of your charismatic personality.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be very much concerned about your family members and would get involved in family affairs. Members in your family have been facing problems for some time now. They would be looking towards you to guide them. And you will be not found wanting. You will try to do your best and will also ensure that they are fully satisfied.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be able to communicate to your friends few things which in your view are not correct. They will listen to you and will follow all the instructions that you give to them. You will be inclined to wrap up the matters quickly before they get out of hands. Some influential person would be highly impressed by you and will help you in times ahead.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Life is taking an interesting turn. You will be provided with a lifetime opportunity in your business/profession. Such opportunities are rare and you cannot to afford to miss them. You will be seeking counsel of your friends in this matter. Their response will be positive. Your financial position will undergo a sea change and more opportunities will come.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be beset with variety of problems. They will appear to be small but in reality they will consume lot of your time and energy. These will keep you involved and test your nerves. Despite your best efforts it will take some time before they get resolved. Your health could turn delicate and your financial position will also be tight.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
This is a very profitable time period for you. You will be making handsome profits in your business as your annual turnover will be excellent. Your confidence will get tremendous boost and you will be looking to widen your area of business. Your family will be very much pleased by your progress and will keep on encouraging you.