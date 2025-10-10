Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

10th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th October 2025

Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it is going to be an excellent year from all angles. The star of luck is favoring you. You will get good news regarding the career/job/business in which you are involved in. You will receive some good and important opportunities to grow. You will also give a stiff challenge to competitors and commercial opponents and put difficult objectives in front of them. You will perform such work that even your opponents will praise you. Time is ideal for the new practices and expansion plans that you wanted to implement. Your financial position will be strong and stable. Business/work related trip will keep you busy. You will share good bonding with your partner. Your marriage will get fixed. An exciting romantic affair is also on the cards. Your brothers will support you when you need it most. Your health will be wonderful.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Saturday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Orange, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Is it that spark has got out of your romance? Try being a little more creative and paying out more compliments. That is going to work wonders and both will be so happy. Senior officers and boss will be happy with your performance. You could be transferred too. You will also plan and undertake a major expansion in business.