Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 10th September 2024

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and this wonderful combination will bring splendid results for you. You will be using your communication skills to get your work done. Your charming manners will win attention from people. Even strangers will become your friend. You will be socializing a lot and will develop lot of contacts which will prove to be very beneficial later on. Your superiors will keep guiding you and even your colleagues will cooperate fully. New job offers will keep coming. You will also manage the situation at your workplace well and win applause for your efforts. New business ventures might be taken in partnership or collaboration which will bring good gains. Romantic ties can lead to marriage. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Loved ones will come closer to each other. Auspicious celebrations like birth of new baby or marriage will take place. You will plan to go on a holiday with family.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Saturday.

Lucky colours : Yellow, Green, Blue.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Go fast and make the changes you have been aiming to for long. You have spent a lot of time and vigor on working out a few policies, now is the time to act diligently. Your name and fame will rise. You will be happy and will be successful in all your tasks. Travel related plans will get cancelled.