Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 10th September 2026

Moon semi-square Mars on your solar return chart and it will be a mixed period for you. The health of your parents or in-laws will be of great concern to you. Do not believe in anyone because it might lead to your downfall. The situation will be normal. Your entire thoughts will be on reading and studying. You will be full of enthusiasm. You will organize your house and office in a proper manner and your desire to meet people will be very strong. You will be capable of binding the generation gap and bringing your family together. You will desire happiness from your children. You will also fall in new love ties leading to marriage. You need not force your views or others. Try and understand their feelings and the difficulties that they face. You will try to become self-reliant. You will be attracted towards the opposite sex. Your popularity and fame too will rise.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Orange, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will go all out to catch the attention of a person you like. This person also secretly has a liking for you. Mutual attraction between the partners will lead to a happy and lasting love affair. Family ties will be very important for you. You will help children with their activities. You will also achieve your objectives in your job.