Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 10th September 2026
Moon semi-square Mars on your solar return chart and it will be a mixed period for you. The health of your parents or in-laws will be of great concern to you. Do not believe in anyone because it might lead to your downfall. The situation will be normal. Your entire thoughts will be on reading and studying. You will be full of enthusiasm. You will organize your house and office in a proper manner and your desire to meet people will be very strong. You will be capable of binding the generation gap and bringing your family together. You will desire happiness from your children. You will also fall in new love ties leading to marriage. You need not force your views or others. Try and understand their feelings and the difficulties that they face. You will try to become self-reliant. You will be attracted towards the opposite sex. Your popularity and fame too will rise.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Orange, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will go all out to catch the attention of a person you like. This person also secretly has a liking for you. Mutual attraction between the partners will lead to a happy and lasting love affair. Family ties will be very important for you. You will help children with their activities. You will also achieve your objectives in your job.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Love is knocking on your doors. But it seems you are not ready for it since you are tied down in your family affairs. You need to be more assertive to keep things moving. You will be busy learning new skills, studying and exchanging thoughts. Contacts and communication will play an important role in this regard.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is time for you to be a little more assured in your relations. You tend to think and worry a lot about your future. Your mate is very accommodative and supports you. A new addition will fill the house with the sound of gurgling. You will also take part in social activities. You will earn lot of money with your efforts.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be drawn to spiritualism in a big way. Your partner will willingly support you in all initiatives that you take. This will also affect your relations in a positive manner. You will nourish those who are dependent on you and will move forward. You will also develop new contacts in professional circles.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You tend to dominate your partner in your relations. In the process you become a little difficult person to deal with. And your partner tries to avoid you. Change your attitude. Government matters will be resolved. You might have to change decisions taken in haste. A neighbor may develop bad feelings for you.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your partner is very affectionate towards you in the relationship. You have been involved in it. It surprises you and makes you delighted also. But romance will keep going. You will thank God that you have got so many amenities. You will be also at your creative and productive best and give good results in your job/work
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be a great day. And you will be very busy. You will work till late to meet work-related deadlines. But your mate will be very accommodative and understandable. You will be seeking legal opinion before signing any property related document. You will be very cautious. And will read it carefully else you might be cheated.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There would be ample opportunities to move ahead in your profession. You would be getting good job offers. It would match your skills and caliber. Those students who are appearing for exams or interviews will get success. You would visit some travel destination with family. Financial position will be good.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will receive a windfall in the form of a large amount of money. It will make you very happy. You would like to enjoy your day with your mate. And could go shopping, and watch movies and dinner. You could also give an expensive item to your mate. You will also buy household items. And spend lavishly. Your lifestyle will get better.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
There could be plans to start new ventures like startups. And you will get success in your mission. Banks will provide you with a loan needed for your venture. You will be undertaking lot of business-related trips. And this will keep you engaged. Financially you will have no major issues. There could be plans to go abroad for a short trip.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will face hard times. Your secret affair that was kept under wraps for a long time will come out in open. This will leave you a bit restless and give you mental agony. People will talk in hushed tone about you. But you will remain unfazed and remain committed to your partner. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There could be some work-related orders from abroad. and you will consider them positively. There are chances of undertaking short business trips too. But it will prove to be very beneficial. You will meet a very influential person who will help you a lot in times to come. Financial position will be fine.