Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th April 2026



Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give best results. You will enjoy material comforts and worldly pleasures. Major plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans. You can plan to go for a major expansion in your business in collaboration, association or partnership. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will focus on your career. A family gathering is likely to take place. There will be joy and cheer in family relations. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. You will encourage your children to do something special and till you get success you will not let it go. You will develop your own self. You will also have the desire to learn something new. You will feel that your performance has become better than before. And people understand you much better. You will have a desire to buy a new house or vehicle.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Go slow which is not really the real but is needed at this point of time. Do not get taken in by deceitful promises and be wary of those waiting to take advantage. You will achieve the heights of spirituality and intelligence. You will adapt to the pressure of living and would focus accordingly on moving ahead in life.