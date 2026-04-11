Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th April 2026
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give best results. You will enjoy material comforts and worldly pleasures. Major plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans. You can plan to go for a major expansion in your business in collaboration, association or partnership. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will focus on your career. A family gathering is likely to take place. There will be joy and cheer in family relations. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. You will encourage your children to do something special and till you get success you will not let it go. You will develop your own self. You will also have the desire to learn something new. You will feel that your performance has become better than before. And people understand you much better. You will have a desire to buy a new house or vehicle.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Go slow which is not really the real but is needed at this point of time. Do not get taken in by deceitful promises and be wary of those waiting to take advantage. You will achieve the heights of spirituality and intelligence. You will adapt to the pressure of living and would focus accordingly on moving ahead in life.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your work life will consume a lot of your time, and your love life will suffer as a result. Your partner is not going to be really delighted with your stay so busy at work. You will be at top in matters of respect and status among your family circles. You will also achieve your target. You will work in a specific manner.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could get to some extent stressed out at times. A burden of work could be the root of this making it almost unbearable to focus or give time to your love life. You will be focused on earning money. This time is for hard work and getting results. Work that is done in a hurry will pose problems. You need to be careful.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A joint discussion with mate will make a long relationship, work much better than earlier. However, you must stop putting too much burden on the person. You will be neglected. Be careful before signing any documents or original papers. Your efforts will bring good results. Your legal problems will also get resolved.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
A definite amount of stress is likely to be created by your mate revealing in you a problem. You will be able to deal with this if you put both your head and heart together. Your efforts will bring in money. You will start attracting people to yourself. You will be able to achieve objectives at work. Financial position is good.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
An unexpected ambitious streak could clash with your longing to get closer to a new friend you make. There may not be sufficient time or energy to chase both as you want. It is going to be an important time for contacts, dialogues and correspondence. You will reach extraordinary heights of your being. And will also get good name and fame.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A feeling of being wanted always exists but at times you may like to have a little more individuality. Take time to replicate a little of what you do want. You will spend time with friends and share your feelings with them. You will be successful in settling your children’s career or studies. They will feel more secure now.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You need to be more emphatic and say what you want. You may need to end this relationship as you often feel unsatisfied. Tacit areas are likely to need your time. Those who are doing higher education will get good opportunities. There will be expenditure on auspicious work. You will make new opportunities in business and increase your profits.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Selfishness can get a little more and you would want to have your beloved by your side persistently. Though this may not transpire, you can still uphold a good relationship. There are chances of promotions in your job. You will accept difficult challenges at work. You will be proud of completing your work nicely.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be an enjoyable day. You could decide to share your plans of marriage with your mate. You will enjoy cozy relationships, relishing the comfort of long-term love. You will make efforts at work. There will be possibility of the work being nicely completed. You will pay attention to your family and domestic responsibilities.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will not be a very positive picture. A change of companion is indicated overall, you will be in a dangerous mood, and this will be obvious in your romantic life also. You will avail yourself of some government facilities. You will be received of stress and tension. You will be happy at the completion of your work. You will be in a delighted mood and have peace of mind.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There is every chance of getting tangled with a person much grown up than you. Initially you can be quite strappy but soon you will start enjoying this phase taking shape. You will solve a major problem at home. You will work with dedication and will make progress in your work. Your bosses will be happy with your performance.