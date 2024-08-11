Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th August 2024

Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and this is going to be very favorable year for you. You will be making unprecedented financial gains and financial betterment is strongly indicated. It is going to be a golden phase of your life. You will be in a position of strength and will call the shots. Those in creative fields like writing, acting, dancing and fashion will make a lasting impression in their respective fields. You will also get job offers from abroad. Your love life will be excellent and you will get numerous opportunities to interact with members of opposite sex. You will enjoy all the attention that you get. You are likely to fall in love with a very charming person and could decide to enter into wedlock. You will also like to invest in a real estate, gold and bonds. You will also go on a foreign trip with your family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

11th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Lime, Lavender, Coffee colour

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your wits and luck will give you a fine combination which will prove to be excellent in your profession. You will have a very good scope for progress in your career and business. You would be caught up in a lot of activity on the professional front. Many things take shape and your image will enhance. Pending tasks will be completed and you will get a new spurt of energy and enthusiasm to get on to more projects and jobs. Your efforts are recognized as you bask in the glory. Those who are in a relationship will have a setback in their love affair. Sudden expenditure cannot be ruled out. Health must be looked after.