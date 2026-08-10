Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 11th August 2026
Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give good results for you. You will have now found confidence in your abilities to achieve something big in your life. Your friends and family members will support you fully. You will get guidance from your bosses at workplace. Subordinates will obey your orders. You will also get involved with a very native person of refined tastes. Love beckons you. You will get bliss and cheer in your ties. You can also decide to go for a joint venture/partnership. You will explore new areas of business. And will make good profits. There will be manifold increases in sources of income. You will also undertake numerous business trips. You can also go on a long-distance tour with family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Health will remain perfect.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Monday
Lucky colours : Red, Tan, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could find yourself looking for a partner who shares your interests. On the social scene, you are going to enjoy a lot of attention coming your way. There will be a new freshness in your life. There will be genuineness and gentleness in your relations. You will understand the feelings and aspirations of people around you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could plan to settle down, and this news will make your family very happy. This is a good time to go on a much-promised journey with your mate. You will complete your tasks at work and get promoted. You will also have mental peace. New friends and well-wishers may enter your list. You will have plans for future.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be able to spend a lot of time engaging in various activities with your mate. You can manage your time very well to cope with situations. You will have gains in business. Your parents will be affectionate towards you. Family situations will also favor you. You will move forward in life with positive thoughts.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You may be trying to fight forces within you to get good control. Take care that emotions do not get better of you. You want to remain single to enjoy freedom. You will receive positive feedback about your performance at work. There will be some negative reports too. But you will keep your pace and remain involved in your work.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Avoid expecting too much excitement today as things can be said. However, you can look forward to having more stability in your relationship. You will start a profitable business venture. Your boss and seniors will be happy and satisfied with your work. Your position in financial field will be excellent.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A challenging situation can have you all geared up for action. You may not find it very easy to cope with some outrageous demands that your love partner makes. You will be successful in finding solutions to several problems with your intelligence and wisdom. You will also harbor a desire to do something new and good.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A very joyful reunion is indicated that some changes can take place in your life. Both you and your lover might want to buy a new property in joint move. All your planned work will be completed. Government related work will take place. You will be busy with fun events. Your ongoing tasks will also be completed.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is good day to visit a romantic gateway. You will go out of your way to look after your mate. Good compatibility will be very much present. Time will bring mixed returns. Those in business will plan a major expansion in partnership. Peace and happiness will prevail in married life. You will get success in your task.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You can look forward to a bright day as the hard moments of earlier times are behind you now. You both are going to be very busy making plans. You will be desirous to learn something new. You will also be very concerned about your child’s future. Health will remain fine. You will be happy.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The desired intimacy and love will be there in your relations, and you will even think of getting married too soon. Your family will support your decision. You will develop faith in God and will spend your time in prayers and meditation. You need to keep a check on your anger and speech when things are in your favor.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There could be a few differences between you and your mate which can dampen your relations for a while. Normalcy will take time to get restored. You will avoid arguments with your colleagues. You will also listen with patience to your boss about the mistakes you have made and rectify them quickly.