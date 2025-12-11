Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th December 2025

Moon semi-square Jupiter blesses your year with quiet strength, confidence, and expanding possibilities. Professional recognition increases, and new projects bring visibility. You’ll attract opportunities to lead or teach. Those in media, education, or management fields gain prominence. Financially, gains come from multiple directions, and investments start paying off. Love life feels balanced; mutual respect and trust grow deeper. Family members celebrate your success and support your dreams. Travel broadens your outlook, while hobbies revive creative joy. Keep your ego in check — humility sustains Jupiter’s blessings. A year of professional progress, social appreciation, and steady happiness lies ahead.

Lucky Dates: 2, 11, 20, 29



Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Wednesday



Lucky Colours: Off-white, Violet, Pale Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You might get into a difficult situation if you do not make your stand clear from the start. There could be a change of plan which is going to work out in your favor. There will be an improvement in your health. You will get promotion because of your creativity. Those who are unemployed will get a job. You will achieve something big.