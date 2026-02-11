Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th February 2026
Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You need to avoid confrontation with close people. It could be in the office or at your house. You need to listen and accept their point of view. Avoid taking any rigid stance. It would be in your interest to take everyone along. New business/job offers too will come. Your financial position will be stable and strong. You will also be able to get your government related work done. You will also plan to buy a new house/property. Business-related trips will keep you busy and will prove beneficial. Students will get admission to courses of their choice. You could also enter an exciting romantic relationship leading to marriage. Your family members/friends will support you in hours of need. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will have a very good time at your workplace. You would be promoted and will get a salary hike. This will please you and your mate immensely. Your superiors would be very much supportive. And will do their best to implement any proposal that you give to them. You would also like to go with your family for a short trip.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You are getting very philosophical in your outlook towards life. At times you wonder why certain things happen that are beyond our control. You will go deep to find answers. This will draw you towards spiritualism and religion in a big way. Your whole outlook on life will change dramatically and you will become a totally different person.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Emotions are running deep inside you. You cannot understand where these come from. You are unable to decide on the right course that you should take in your life. You are getting lot of opinions from others, making you little confused. The best remedy is to introspect yourself a bit. And refocus on your priorities in life.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be a very favorable day. You will impress your colleagues and superiors with your ability and talent to get the work done and you will be appreciated too. Your relations with your partner will be normal. Your income will grow. You will get help from some people in some matter of vital importance. You can attend some public functions too.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Your economic condition will be very good today. You will appear very confident in your dealing with people. Things which others might think impossible to do would be completed by you. Your image in the eyes of people will also rise. You may meet some influential political person who will be helping you a lot in days ahead.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are generous in nature and liberal in outlook. And you like to help people but some of them try to take undue advantage of that. It at times causes agonies and brings miseries to you. Now you will get wiser in your outlook and will be very careful in dealing with people. Your health will be stable, and you will look like you are eating healthily to remain fit.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your profit from income sources will be good. This will make you happy. But you will also have to cope with increased expenditure. Some pressing issues at workplace will not allow you to relax. But you will solve the problems in time. This will enhance your prestige. And you will remain in good books of your bosses and colleagues.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You need to control your anger and emotions. You will be tested. Your work will get struck. Things will not fall in place as you have visualized. This will lead to continuous and increasing tension between bosses and colleagues. But you will be able to bring the situation in your favour through maturity and intelligence.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be eager to get finished incomplete business at your workplace. And will be ably supported by peers and superiors. This will leave you with ample time to relax and focus again on future projects. Your mate will also have a list of work that needs to be completed in your domestic life. You will be willingly making efforts to finish your work.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be facing testing times. Health of some elderly people in your family may be a cause of concern and will need urgent medical attention. You will be induced by a person to make investment for quick financial gains. It will go against your interest to trust an unknown person blindly. It may lead to irreparable damage to your reputation.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have a testing day on your hands. There may be some bad news related to health of your parents or in-laws. It may require immediate medical intervention. But things will remain under control. You may also face some government related problems at your workplace. It will be wise to pay your taxes to authorities in advance to avoid problems.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be having a very hard day. You will appear to be arrogant with your office colleagues, and they will tend to avoid you. There can also be some hot exchange of words with people close to you. It will result in ego clashes. But it will be wise to end the matters quickly. You can also have some health-related problems.