Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 11th February 2026

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You need to avoid confrontation with close people. It could be in the office or at your house. You need to listen and accept their point of view. Avoid taking any rigid stance. It would be in your interest to take everyone along. New business/job offers too will come. Your financial position will be stable and strong. You will also be able to get your government related work done. You will also plan to buy a new house/property. Business-related trips will keep you busy and will prove beneficial. Students will get admission to courses of their choice. You could also enter an exciting romantic relationship leading to marriage. Your family members/friends will support you in hours of need. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will have a very good time at your workplace. You would be promoted and will get a salary hike. This will please you and your mate immensely. Your superiors would be very much supportive. And will do their best to implement any proposal that you give to them. You would also like to go with your family for a short trip.