Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th July 2024
Sun trine Saturn on your solar return chart which is good. It is going to be an excellent year ahead. Your initiatives taken after well planning will bear fruits. Your bosses will keep supporting you. And will be implementing new ideas at work place with fair amount of success. You will be getting chance to interact with lot of influential persons. Your government related work will get done. Monetary condition will be excellent. Money inflow will be continuous. You will get new job offers. Students will do well in studies. Lovebirds will enjoy very favorable times. Marriage with family consent is possible. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Your name and fame will increase. You could also receive some honour or award. Health of elders will remain fine. And your partner will keep supporting you. Auspicious function will keep taking place. You will undertake lot of business related trips.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Pink, Black, White
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your emotions are bound to run high. Frustration arises in connection with ideas that come your way. Don't take offence at criticism, even if it wasn't meant to be taken personally. Ego may interfere with your acceptance of ideas, methods, or information, but progress is possible. You might be feeling a bit of pressure now; all eyes are on you as you make your way today.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Those in positions of authority over you could be exceptionally demanding and emotional today, but you may be fortunate enough to have a caring boss who is moved to help you with your personal concerns. You may be more aware of public opinion and pay close attention to what you hear around the traps. Even if you disagree with someone you respect, try to keep it to yourself.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Feel like you could clone self to do whatever you are doing today? Whether you're at home or at the workplace, it is very much a togetherness thing. Be ready for the occasional tense situation through the day, not because you're being overly assertive, but you just feeling a little overwrought. If you do stir up a problem, don't do it to excess.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
If you want to get ahead, you will have to work within the system. Once you are in a position of power, you can start making changes! Get in touch with your friends and organise date for playing for tonight; now's time to get out and have some fun. You are encouraged to cavort about with your most vibrant playmates.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Don't while away the hours inside alone during this time period. True, these same friends might drive you to distraction with their threatical tales, but you can give thanks that your life appears tame in comparison to the situations they find themselves in. Some of you might be frustrated with office or community gossip today; make an effort to avoid participating and spare yourself the bad karma.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It appears no one is completing any work today except for you. Don't expect anybody to come through for you on any favours. If you are caught up in a secret romance, make sure you keep it carefully under wraps. The office gossips are keeping an eye on you. It'll be less difficult for you to speak about what's on your mind.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you can let yourself to do what shyness has stopped you from doing in the past. There will be some spikes at the home and within friendships over the day. Delve into the depths to enquire and develop the longer-term solutions. It might involve money or emotional issues. Or, maybe, the more basic questions you are currently asking yourself.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your dreams are unusually evocative at this time, so think about keeping a pad and pen on your bedside table. Hints to your inner consciousness related to past experiences may come through as re-occurring themes in your sleeping meanderings. Allow your charm and communicative inventiveness give you a heavenly lift! Why not organise a party? Invite all your friends!
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Be attentive to the language of your dreams. You might experience low energy levels today, so pace yourself accordingly. Enormous insight can be yours tonight. Dreams you have now are likely to be revealing, if enigmatic and confusing. Spending time on your own will assist you to reach a more profound understanding of your own subconscious drives.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You may have to do some flying during the next few days, so don't let extra security precautions and flight delays ruin your mood. It should be easy to look at life as a great adventure, but it's also easy to become overly emotional when schedules are changed and things don't work out quite as planned. Avoid crowded places, deafening music, and other forms of spiritual contamination.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Keeping yourself healthy does not only apply to the body. You have to get into good shape physically, but it is also important to look after yourself psychologically. Think about what calms you down, and make sure that today at least you schedule that into the diary. Companions are preoccupied foe the next few days. Learn to meditate and control your eating and sleeping patterns.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Sharing your ideas with your friends and associates will be invigorating for you today. Tell someone about your plans for the future and get some feedback! Chances are good others will be supportive of your dreams and goals. This is also a wonderful time to sample cultural treasures, so make time for trying something new today.