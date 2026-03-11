Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th March 2026

Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it is going to give beneficial results. It is time for knowledge acquisition. You will get complete benefits from your work and efforts. You will be having full time for work and fun. Luck will support you. You will be strong on financial front. You will try different measures to get your work done. Thus, your work will be completed. You will receive multiple chances to prove your capabilities. You will be busy shopping. You will visit a religious place in search of some mental calmness or peace. During this time, you will think about your family’s behaviour. Time will favour you. You will make a balanced budget for your household expenses, and your social area will increase. You will be successful in overcoming problems. You can fall in love with a person working in your office leading marriage.

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Friday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours: Red, White, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Don’t let things turn sour in your relationship by trying to prove your point in a tussle over your lover. Treat this person on equal footing and you would be wondering to see things work out beautifully. You will perform well in your job. Your capabilities will be praised. Your daily work will be enjoyable.