Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th May 2026
Sun sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give favorable results for the whole year. Your business will run smoothly. You will have gains. You may develop new and additional sources of income too. Everybody will praise your impressive personality. You may meet some very inspiring person who will help you a lot on the road to progress in your work. Your income will rise. As a result, you will bring many luxury items to your house. You will get success in love matters. Marriage with a person of your liking with family consent is on the cards. You will achieve your target in a very methodical way and will succeed in all your endeavors. Your health will remain perfect. Your family and friends will support you. If unemployed you will get a new job offer and if you are already in service, you will be promoted.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Maroon
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Treat your partner as one and the same for things to work out well. Don’t let Ego get in the way and do a few things as it could end up breaking. You will be committed to your family and take care of all their needs. A big task will be completed under your guidance. Your respect will increase too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A short trip is on the cards, and you will contemplate of taking your love partner along with you. There is probability that you will get down to suggesting marriage. Keep your eyes and ears open. Otherwise, you may get betrayed. There can be an incident of fire so be careful. The situation will be back on right track soon.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a good day. This is a good time for matters of the heart. You will be hands on and make certain your relationship is going on the right course. The time is adverse. Step out of your dream world into the world of reality. Excess of faith in any person can prove to be costly. Remain alert in financial matters.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are at your disposition to find the true person for yourself. You will come out with some motivating plans, and you can meet a nice person on the social trip. The tide of time is very mighty. You will get what you have always wanted in your life. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will meet an important person today.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Unsatisfied feelings can leave your feelings secluded. However, your partner will help you by showering love, warmth and understanding to enable you to feel restored. It will be a very enjoyable day. Buying and selling, beautification and renovation will gather speed. Your list of contacts will also increase. You will be happy and cheerful.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your bond is stronger with close dealings. With this in mind, you try and spend abundant time together. You might even get shared attention, like visiting a new dwelling place. You will try your best to remove the problems being faced by your friends, family etc. Celebrations for some festivals are in order and there will be new addition to the family.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your self-confidence is one of the things that entice many people to you. Your mate has trust in you, and you value this as it means a lot for you. You will make good monetary gains. The time is right. You will receive the loan that you gave to someone, and it will lift your spirits. Health is ok.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are going to be inspired to pursue your lover to hustle up the process of getting married. Amid a lot of enthusiasm, wedding plans are probable to be made. You will meet your loved ones. Success will be yours. You will strengthen your physical and emotional sides. Meeting with relatives and friends will give you freshness and energy.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be happy with your love who lavishes you with so much praise. Good harmony is going to triumph, setting the trend for better things to emanate. You will get relieved of your stress. Your financial position will also get better. Plans for travel will be made. It will prove beneficial.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Get a hold of yourself and attempt to be more enjoyable to get good results in your romance. Your changeable moods are likely to cause an inordinate deal of friction. You will not hesitate to make any big decision. And will make good gains. You will be in search of your basic roots. And will be successful.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is a nice day. As an artistic person you will find pioneering ways of making your love life more interesting. An exhilarating piece of news during the day will put you in a state of ecstasy. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will make plans for long-term investments. You will also spend money lavishly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are likely to have heavy expenditure since you have chosen a partner who likes to be courted extravagantly. A family matter may need consideration. Your parents and boss will assist you in your work. You will feel light and happy. Your financial position will become strong. You will make good gains.