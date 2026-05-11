Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th May 2026



Sun sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give favorable results for the whole year. Your business will run smoothly. You will have gains. You may develop new and additional sources of income too. Everybody will praise your impressive personality. You may meet some very inspiring person who will help you a lot on the road to progress in your work. Your income will rise. As a result, you will bring many luxury items to your house. You will get success in love matters. Marriage with a person of your liking with family consent is on the cards. You will achieve your target in a very methodical way and will succeed in all your endeavors. Your health will remain perfect. Your family and friends will support you. If unemployed you will get a new job offer and if you are already in service, you will be promoted.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Maroon

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Treat your partner as one and the same for things to work out well. Don’t let Ego get in the way and do a few things as it could end up breaking. You will be committed to your family and take care of all their needs. A big task will be completed under your guidance. Your respect will increase too.