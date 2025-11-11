Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th November 2025

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and you will get very good results. You will work hard to get results which will take some time to come. You may need to put more effort into career/business. Students will also put in lot of effort to clear competitive exams. Your earnings will be good, and you will feel secure. But keep a check on your expenses. You will also plan to buy a new vehicle or house. You will also enjoy wonderful bonding with your partner and will get his/her support. There will be joy and cheer in family ties. You will also get good support from your siblings. Those who are unmarried will plan to get married. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will also meet lot of influential people who will help you a lot. The doors of destiny are opening for you. You will make progress.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday,

Lucky colours : Violet, Blue, Purple

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The students will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.