Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th November, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 11th November 2026
Moon semi-square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give fabulous results for the whole year. This will be challenging year. You will be able to expand your business. Your mutual understanding with your boss will be perfect. Things will be on your side in government related matters. Take all investment related decisions wisely. Your financial condition will remain stable, and you will never be sort of funds, but your expenses will also rise. New job/business offers will keep coming. Hard work and effort are the key to success. If you put all your effort into work, then things might be good for you. Students will get admission to courses/institutes of their choice. You will find solutions to your problems with patience and courage. It is a good year for love-affairs. If you are in a relationship, it is appropriate time to get married. You will enjoy good bonding with your partner.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Brown, Purple, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
A lot is happening in your life. If you are waiting for love, you will not be disappointed. You are going to be quite happy with the way things begin to develop. Your confidence will peak high, and you will impress everyone who comes in contact with you. You will meet an influential person too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will have a decent relationship with your soul mate. Both of you will be very caring and attentive to each other. You are all set to put all your efforts into this romance. You would like to enter a joint venture/partnership. And will seek counsel from your family members and friends too. It will work in your favour.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You might end up arguing with your mate because of getting heavily hurt over an emotional matter. However, rest assured you will get enough attention that you wanted. You would like to communicate your feelings to others. People will listen to you with rapt attention. New job offer will come.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Annoyed by an existing situation, you could find it difficult to keep this relationship alive. It is, however, of vital importance that you have a heart-to-heart chat with your mate. Destiny will provide you with an opportunity to rise further in your profession. It is going to be a big moment in your life. You will make progress.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Intimacy can come in the latter half of the day although you both have been parted for a while; you may wait a little longer than you expect to be together again. You have got new ideas to make your domestic life good. You have also grown substantially in your professional life and reached dizzy heights.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The plans you made today may not come to light as most of them are just too farfetched. Some expenditure may be incurred on travel with your mate. You will receive good income from your business/profession. Your lifestyle will get better and you will become more fashionable and stylish.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
At times you could feel quite alone. You could miss the sharing of feeling and emotions with your partner. You feel love is pampering you without a fleeting sight. There will be good news at workplace that will cheer you up. You could be given an important position or additional responsibility. Income sources will be good.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Shared hopes and dreams could become a reality soon and would make you happy. This is a good time to go ahead and settle in life with your mate. You will feel relieved a lot as a problem that was giving you trouble at workplace for some time will get resolved automatically. You will also give time for social/charitable activities.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You can lean on someone in your life for all your self-doubts and this person will never let you down. You can plan to discuss something vital with him/her. There would be ample opportunities at workplace. You will be full of enthusiasm and lot of energy. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Together with your partner would lead to an intense affair. Your greater involvement would keep you so engrossed that your attention towards external world would be reduced to a naught. Your plan will be completed. And your life will appear to be back on track. You will be very happy.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Hasty decisions in romantic life may prove to be self-destroying. While your love mate may take it for granted at times. You should try to keep different communication channels open. You will enjoy good health. And you will enjoy your work. And will avoid being straight forward. Financially you will have no major worries.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Family front may dominate the arena, and you may not be enjoying the romantic moments which you should otherwise be doing. Be realistic while promising anything to your mate. Your finances will see a rise again. You could plan to do something extraordinary. And peers and superiors will back you fully.