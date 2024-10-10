Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th October 2024
Moon is opposite Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family consent. But you will have to work hard to earn money and meet your daily needs. You will have tendency to spend lavishly and will have to face mounting expenses. Relations with your subordinates will be just normal. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. At times you will be moody and will find it difficult to go along with people. You will invest your money after taking all precautions. But you will share good equations with members of your family. And friends will support you. You will be a source of inspiration for those who are younger to you. Your social standing will increase and you may be rewarded for your services to society.
11th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Navy blue, Violet, Cream
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You would be attending some marriage function or birthday party today. A chance encounter leading to a cosy affair with some stranger is not ruled out. You will appear to be more proactive and outgoing. You will have vision for a wonderful future. Your family members will look up you as a person on whom they can depend upon in hour of need. You may take to yoga, meditation or some form of light exercises.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It could be a day of good luck and fortune for you. You will be entering into a wedlock with person you have been in a relationship for sometime now. Your family will agree to your proposal. There would be unexpected financial benefits that could accrue to you. You would also be going for a short trip with family for fun and frolic. You could also be invited to party and function with partner.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be able to clear some big exam or get admission in some prestigious course. Your prestige in the society will increase. Your family and friends will talk highly of you. Professionally too you will do very well. Your financial condition will be very good. You could gift an expensive and beautiful item to mate.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You have been able to communicate certain things clearly that you want to be done to your peers and superiors. They were resisting but now they understand what you want to say. You will be interested in investing some money for your future in the form of bank deposits, shares, bonds and mutual funds. You will spend a nice day with your mate.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be overtaken by memories of the past. You will remember certain events and persons of your family which will make you nostalgic. Now you will think in terms of reestablishing your relations with old friends and relatives. And remember well past days. Financially you will be stable. Health appears to be perfect. And there will be joy and bonding in family ties.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be drawn to spiritualism and occult sciences. And will like to explore them with deep interest. Your overall nature will also become spiritual and gentle. Your financial position will remain normal. You will be interested in going for fun- filled trip with your family. Working atmosphere at your office will remain coordinal. Children will shine in studies.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You have been kept busy at your office due to heavy work load. And you were working overtime. This put you under some stress too. And you neglected your health also. You also were not able to give full time to your sweetheart. Now you will be thinking in terms of maintaining proper balance between personal and professional life. And give equal time to both.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Those who are in politics may get some important positions. And for those who are in educational line luck will shine too. You may be given some awards, rewards or fellow ship for your efforts. Things will move in the right direction. Friends and colleagues will give you right advice in matters concerning your interests.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your health may turn delicate all of a sudden. You will require urgent medical attention. This may bother you for some time. Do not take it lightly. You will be also required to take a break from work and have rest for some time. But your family members and mate will look after you very well. Thus keeping you happy and in good spirits.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Issues that were bothering you for some times now will suddenly come in the open. You will be left wondering at this sudden turn of events. You will find it a little difficult to coup with these problems. But your friends, colleagues and family members will come to your help at the right time and will support you fully. You will also show grit and determination.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Love is knocking your door. You will be entering into an exciting relation with a charming person. Life will appear to be totally different now. And you will feel the joy and warmth of love in the company of this amazing person. You may also think of getting married now. Your family will not oppose this idea. Financially you will be stable.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
An elderly member in the family will hold some important discussions with you concerning family ties. He /she will give you vital advice. And you will be very much appreciative and thankful to that person. You will understand life from a totally different perspective. And will become wiser in handling of situation in family ties. And will understand the things better.