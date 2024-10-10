Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th October 2024

Moon is opposite Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family consent. But you will have to work hard to earn money and meet your daily needs. You will have tendency to spend lavishly and will have to face mounting expenses. Relations with your subordinates will be just normal. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. At times you will be moody and will find it difficult to go along with people. You will invest your money after taking all precautions. But you will share good equations with members of your family. And friends will support you. You will be a source of inspiration for those who are younger to you. Your social standing will increase and you may be rewarded for your services to society.

11th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Navy blue, Violet, Cream

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You would be attending some marriage function or birthday party today. A chance encounter leading to a cosy affair with some stranger is not ruled out. You will appear to be more proactive and outgoing. You will have vision for a wonderful future. Your family members will look up you as a person on whom they can depend upon in hour of need. You may take to yoga, meditation or some form of light exercises.