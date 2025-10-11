Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

11th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th October 2025

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results for the whole year. You will have some health issues and even your enemies will give problems. But you will not give up easily. It is need of the hour to keep a close eye on your partner, employees and other colleagues. Take all investment-related decisions wisely and do not trust others blindly. You will also have to work hard to execute your business plans. The people who are doing hard work to get a job and they will achieve their goal ultimately. Money will come to you, but your expenditure will also take place speedily. Your family members will get proper attention from you and vice versa. Both husband and wife will take care of each other, and they will work with proper coordination. You will get moral, emotional and positive support from your life partner and family.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Friday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Heading your list is making plans for the future. Your best efforts are going to go into making this relationship a better one. The future begins to look bright and sunny. Your words will hurt your friends. You may get tough competition from your professional competitors. The consequences of mistakes and carelessness in your work will be fatal.